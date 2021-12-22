SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating CORT, MTCH, LDI, and ODT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., Match Group, Inc., Inc., loanDepot, Inc., and Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on August 24, 2021, Judge Lucy Koh of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Corcept is a pharmaceutical company that develops medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders. Corcept’s drug Korylm is a cortisol receptor blocker used to control hyperglycemia. According to allegations, Corcept was involved in an off-label marketing scheme involving Korlym. Morris Kandinov is investigating Corcept regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on November 19, 2021, Judge Karen Gren Scholer of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Match Group, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. The securities class action alleges that Match turned a blind eye to a fraudulent user base in favor of profit. The proposed class of Match investors sued March in October 2019, arguing that a U.S. Federal Trade Commission complaint over the company's alleged use of fake advertisements led to the company's stock price dropping. Specifically, Match and two executives were accused of violating federal securities laws when the company failed to disclose that it used fake love interest ads to coerce users into purchasing or upgrading premium subscriptions. The investors said the ads were sent to users' email inboxes, implying they received a potential match that was only accessible after paying for a subscription. The investors also said Match failed to inform them of the potential consequences of the ads, which were made public when the FTC sued the company in September 2019. In addition to the pending securities class action, founders of dating app Tinder are suing the company alleging they were conned by executives from Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match who purposely lowballed a valuation to cheat the group out of billions of dollars. Morris Kandinov is investigating Match regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against loanDepot, Inc. and certain of its officers. According to the complaint, loanDepot violated the Securities Act of 1933 because the Registration Statement failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s loan originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) that the Company’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; (4) that the Company had already been forced to embark on a significant expense reduction plan due to the significantly lower growth and refinance originations that the Company was experiencing; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on August 4, 2021, Judge Marilyn Huff of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Odonate is a pharmaceutical company formerly focused on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. According to the complaint, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the company’s sole drug candidate, tesetaxel. On August 24, 2020, the company disclosed disappointing results from the trial of tesetaxel. On March 22, 2021, the company disclosed that it was ending development of tesetaxel following feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the drug was unlikely to receive approval on the basis of its clinical data package, and that it would be winding down operations. Morris Kandinov is investigating Odonate regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law