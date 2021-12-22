Kitron ASA - Private placement of new shares successfully placed

English Norwegian

(22 December 2021) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Kitron ASA (OSE: KIT) ("Kitron” or the "Company") on 22 December 2021 regarding the contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares (the "New Shares"). The Company is pleased to announce that it has allocated 17,910,399 New Shares in the Private Placement at a subscription price of NOK 19.50 per share (the "Subscription Price"), raising gross proceeds of approx. NOK 350 million. SpareBank 1 Markets AS is acting as sole bookrunner (the "Sole Bookrunner") in connection with the Private Placement.

The Private Placement and the issuance of the New Shares was resolved by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") at a Board meeting held on 22 December 2021, based on the authorisation granted to the Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2021.

Notification of allotment of the New Shares including settlement instructions will be sent to the applicants through a notification from the Sole Bookrunner on 23 December 2021.

The New Shares allocated in the Private Placement are expected to be settled through a delivery versus payment transaction with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange pursuant to a share lending agreement between Varner Equities AS, VJ Invest AS and Velven Gård AS (collectively, the “Share Lenders”), the Company and the Sole Bookrunner Settlement is subject to delivery to the Sole Bookrunner of borrowed shares under the share lending agreement. The New Shares will be tradable from allocation.

The settlement date in the Private Placement is expected to be on or about 28 December 2021. The Manager will settle the share loan with a corresponding number of new shares in the Company which have been resolved issued by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Board meeting held today, 22 December 2021, based on the authorisation granted to the Board at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2021. The registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises is expected to be on or about 28 December 2021.

Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 19,701,438.90 divided into 197,014,389 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

Completion of the Private Placement implies a deviation from the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights to subscribe for and be allocated new shares. The Board has carefully considered such deviation and has resolved that the Private Placement is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In reaching this conclusion the Board has among other things considered (i) the Subscription Price that represents a limited discount of 5.797% to the closing market price of the Company's shares prior to announcing the Private Placement, (ii) the modest increase of the share capital and dilution of the Company’s existing shareholders represented by the Private Placement, and (iii) a share issue in the form of a private placement enables the Company to capitalize on current market conditions in an efficient manner compared to alternative transaction structure which would imply a longer lead time and potentially significant discounts. Further to this, the Company has resolved to not carry out a subsequent repair offering.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("Primary Insiders") and close associates were allocated New Shares in the Private Placement:

Chairman in Kitron, Tuomo Lähdesmäki, was allocated 51,561 New Shares.

CEO in Kitron, Peter Nilsson, was allocated 208,000 New Shares.

CFO in Kitron, Cathrin Nylander, was allocated 86,875 New Shares.

COO in Kitron, Kristoffer Asklöv, was allocated 51,561 New Shares.

CTO in Kitron, Stian Haugen, was allocated 51,561 New Shares.





A stock exchange release on transactions carried out by Primary Insiders and close associates in accordance with the market abuse regulation will be published separately.

In addition, CEO in BB Electronics, Carsten Christensen, was allocated 51,561 New Shares.

The Company's latest company update presentation is available at https://kitron.com/.

Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284 E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com

Inside information

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, Chief Financial Officer at Kitron ASA on 22 December 2021 at 23.15 CET on behalf of the Company.

