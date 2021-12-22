Kitron ASA: Rettet emisjon av nye aksjer vellykket plassert

English Norwegian

(22. desember 2021) Det vises til børsmelding fra Kitron ASA (OSE: KIT) ("Kitron" eller "Selskapet") 22. desember 2021 vedrørende planlagt rettet emisjon (den "Rettede Emisjonen") av nye aksjer (de "Nye Aksjene"). Selskapet har gleden av å annonsere at det har allokert 17 910 399 Nye Aksjer i den Rettede Emisjonen til en tegningskurs på NOK 19,50 per aksje ("Tegningskursen"), som medfører innhenting av bruttoproveny på ca. NOK 350 millioner. SpareBank 1 Markets er engasjert som tilrettelegger ("Tilrettelegger") i forbindelse med den Rettede Emisjonen.

Nettoprovenyet i den Rettede Emisjonen vil bli brukt til delvis å finansiere oppkjøpet av BB Electronics A/S som annonsert av Kitron 20. desember 2021 samt generelle selskapsformål i samsvar med Kitrons kommuniserte strategier.

Melding om tildeling av de Nye Aksjene, samt betalingsinstrukser, vil bli sendt gjennom en melding fra Tilrettelegger 23. desember 2021.

De Nye Aksjene som tildeles i den Rettede Emisjonen forventes å bli gjort opp ved levering mot betaling med eksisterende og ubeheftede aksjer i Selskapet som allerede er notert på Oslo Børs i henhold til en låneavtale mellom Varner Equities AS, VJ Invest AS og Velven Gård AS (samlet "Aksjelångiverne"), Selskapet og Tilrettelegger. Oppgjør er betinget av levering til Tilrettelegger av lånte aksjer i henhold til aksjelånsavtalen. De Nye Aksjene vil være omsettelige fra tildeling.

Oppgjøret i den Rettede Emisjonen er forventet å være på eller rundt 28. desember 2021. Tilrettelegger vill gjøre opp aksjelånet med et tilsvarende antall nye aksjer i Selskapet som har blitt vedtatt utstedt av Selskapets styre ("Styret") på styremøtet avholdt i dag, 22. desember 2021, i henhold til fullmakten tildelt Styret av Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling den 21. april 2021. Registreringen av aksjekapitalforhøyelsen i Foretaksregisteret er forventet å skje på eller rundt 28. desember 2021.

Etter registrering av den nye aksjekapitalen knyttet til den Rettede Emisjonen vil Selskapet ha en aksjekapital på NOK 19 701 438.90, fordelt på 197 014 389 aksjer, hver med pålydende verdi på NOK 0.10.

Gjennomføring av den Rettede Emisjonen medfører en fravikelse fra eksisterende aksjonærers fortrinnsrett til å tegne og tildeles nye aksjer. Styret har nøye vurdert en slik fravikelse og har besluttet at den Rettede Emisjonen er til det beste for Selskapet og dets aksjonærer. For å komme til denne konklusjonen har Styret blant annet vurdert (i) tegningskursen som representerer en begrenset rabatt på 5.797% mot sluttkurs på Selskapets aksjer før annonsering av den Rettede Emisjonen, (ii) den relativt lave økningen av aksjekapitalen og utvanning av Selskapets eksisterende aksjeeiere som følge av den Rettede Emisjonen, og (iii) en aksjeutstedelse i form av en rettet emisjon muliggjør at Selskapet kan kapitalisere på gjeldende markedsforhold på en effektiv måte sammenlignet med alternative transaksjonsstrukturer som ville forutsette lengre forberedelsestid og potensielt vesentlige rabatter. I forlengelse av dette har Selskapet vedtatt at det ikke skal gjennomføres noen etterfølgende reparasjonsemisjon.

Følgende primærinnsidere og nærstående til primærinnsidere ble tildelt Nye Aksjer i den Rettede Emisjonen:

Styreleder i Kitron, Tuomo Lähdesmäki, ble allokert 51,561 Nye Aksjer.

CEO i Kitron, Peter Nilsson, ble allokert 208,000 Nye Aksjer.

CFO i Kitron, Cathrin Nylander, ble allokert 86,875 Nye Aksjer.

COO i Kitron, Kristoffer Asklöv, ble allokert 51,561 Nye Aksjer.

CTO i Kitron, Stian Haugen, ble allokert 51,561 Nye Aksjer.





Børsmelding om transaksjoner gjennomført av primærinnsidere og nærstående i henhold til markedsmisbruksforordningen offentliggjøres separat.

I tillegg ble CEO i BB Electronics, Carsten Christensen allokert 51,561 Nye Aksjer.

Selskapets siste selskapspresentasjon er tilgjengelig på https://kitron.com/.

Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS er engasjert som juridisk rådgiver for Kitron i forbindelse med den Rettede Emisjonen.

For ytterligere informasjon, vennligst kontakt:

Peter Nilsson, konsernsjef, tlf. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, finansdirektør, tlf: +47 900 43 284

E-post: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron er et ledende skandinavisk foretak innen produksjon av elektronikk og relaterte tjenester for sektorene Konnektivitet, Elektrifisering, Industri, Medisinsk utstyr og Forsvar/Luftfart. Konsernet har virksomhet i Norge, Sverige, Litauen, Tyskland, Polen, Kina og USA. Kitron omsatte for rundt 4,0 milliarder kroner i 2020 og har rundt 1.800 ansatte. www.kitron.com.

Innsideinformasjon

Denne informasjonen anses som innsideinformasjon i henhold til EUs Markedsmisbruksforordning og er underlagt kravene til offentliggjøring i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12. Denne børsmeldingen ble publisert av Cathrin Nylander, finansdirektør i Kitron ASA 22. desember 2021 kl. 23.15 på vegne av Selskapet.

