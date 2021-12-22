SONIC Token Presale Announcement...

New York, NY, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Have you ever been to a cryptocurrency presale event? Well, this is the right time to do so. SONIC Bytes token is extending out its whitelist presale opportunity where you can buy the Sonic Bytes token and get a lot of advantages.

Wondering what a whitelist presale is? Let’s find out.

In order to participate in Sonic Bytes’ whitelist presale, the buyer must be on the whitelist. So, signup as soon as you can, and get on the list of lucky individuals who will get the SONIC Bytes tokens, as well as several other rewards.

There is a limited number of seats to be on the whitelist, so the sooner you do it, the better!

Presale Details

Limited seats on the whitelist

There is a limited number of seats – and that too is filling super-fast. Almost 50% of the seats have been reserved. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up now!

Competition

There are only 300 seats. These seated are secure seats in terms of competition. Come first and lock in your position within the 300 seats!

Softcap

The minimum defined and specified limit for the collection of funds for the SONIC Bytes token is 35 BNB. This is the minimum goal to be raised in the presale.

Hardcap

The maximum amount of money that Sonic Bytes token can raise through its presale or initial coin offering is 70 BNB. The minimum defined and specified limit for the collection of funds for the SONIC Bytes token is 35 BNB. This is the maximum goal to be raised in the presale before moving on to Pancakeswap. Hence, you are in good hands with the SONIC Bytes token.

Contribution

The minimum to maximum contribution allowed on Sonic bytes token is 0.1 BNB to 4 BNB.

If you feel interested and want to enter the Whitelist, click on this link to reserve your seat.

Moondrop Project

Sonic Bytes feels pride in announcing a new reward token under the name of the Moondrop project. It offers a lot of generous incentives and rewards for the holders. It works on the basic principle of holding. The longer and larger you hold, the greater and bigger you earn! Isn’t it great?

There are a lot of other advantages and ways to win with this new project. Hook on to know more!

Total supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000

Burn 50%

Taxation 10%

5% rewards on SONIC BYTES

3% liquidity

2% will be a real burn to the burn wallet

Advantages of SONIC Bytes Token

Blocked Reflection

There are smart contracts that permit reflections in their liquidity pool. As a result of this, their coin’s liquidity becomes uneven, resulting in a decline in its value.

SONIC’s Advanced Smart Contract prevents reflections in the liquidity pool. This contributes to the stability of the value of your SONIC Bytes tokens. As a result of this strategy, the holders will receive the maximum number of reflections.

Clean Burning Issues

In other smart contracts the reflections are absorbed in large part by other Burn addresses. This results in the token holders losing a considerable portion of the overall reflection.

However, SONIC Bytes Tokens have avoided reflections on SONIC’s burn address by incorporating a clean burn idea into their transaction cost structure.

This raises the number of available reflections for holders, and each transaction automatically burns a percentage of SONIC Bytes Tokens, reducing the total supply of SONIC Bytes Tokens.

There will be no pooling of liquid assets

In some smart contracts, the percentage of the liquidity pool is shared with other wallets. However, in the case of SONIC Bytes Tokens, 3% of the liquidity pool is dedicated to the liquidity pool and is not shared with any other wallet.

Containment of Smart Contracts

Certain smart contracts relinquish ownership after a specified amount of time. As a result, they have nothing and are unable to modify or upgrade their liquidity pool routers.

As a result of this mistake, SONIC Tokens has assumed complete control of the smart contract and will not permit its revocation.

Application to All SONIC Apps

The platform will earn revenue through digital marketing and the issuance of coins, tokens, and NFTs, while also rewarding its users and owners. The SONIC Bytes Token will be accepted to purchase things and make payments for transactions across all of their apps.

Do you want to be part of the new SONIC BYTES experience? Join SONIC BYTES now! Don’t miss this opportunity to make your wallet go to the moon.

