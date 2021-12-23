E-commerce Unicorn Boosts Its User Base Growth with AppSamurai

San Francisco, United States, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Continuous adoption of e-commerce solutions prompts app marketers, growth and product managers to look for mobile business enhancing platforms.

After making their IPO on Nasdaq in July with a valuation of 3.9 billion, Hepsiburada became one of Turkey’s tech unicorns. After a plateauing with their investment in Google, Facebook, and other digital channels, the company sought after alternative channels for bringing new registrations and driving up its figures further, finally partnering with AppSamurai to achieve exponential growth from its initial campaign to-date as follows:

Since 2017, AppSamurai’s passion for mobile growth has translated into a powerful suite of simple, AI-powered, plug-and-play tools that have become of great value to a series of increasingly high profile customers, partners, and OEMs, as well as user acquisition and engagement professionals worldwide.

Mobile Growth Marketing Specialist at Hepsiburada Aycil Akkaya states, “with its pool of sources, targeting capabilities, real-time optimization engine, and 24/7 customer support as trusted advisors, AppSamurai provided us exactly what we were looking for; scalability with cost-effectiveness.”

