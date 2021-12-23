Smoke Detector Market to Register 7.5% CAGR till 2026; Rising Demand for Smart Fire Alarms in Industrial Plants to Bolster Market Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide smoke detector market size is projected to arrive at USD 3,380.8 million by 2028, displaying a CAGR of 7.5% during the conjecture time frame. The rising number of fire mishap cases across the globe will be a significant development driving element for this market, notices Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, named "Smoke alarm Market" Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Photoelectric, Dual Sensor, Ionization and Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028". As per an investigation led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, fire-related mishaps caused almost 9 million wounds and were answerable for more than 120,000 passings worldwide in 2021. The wounds were most elevated in the 5 to 30 years age gathering and consume influencing under 20% of the body arose as the main source of incapacity among the warmth-related mishap casualties. The examination further notes that most fire wounds happen in low-and center pay nations. These discoveries are proof that more noteworthy and more effective estimates should be actualized to forestall such mishaps and this factor is relied upon to lead the smoke alarm market patterns in the coming years.





List of Companies Covered in the Smoke Detector Market Report:

Nest

United Technology Corporation

Huawei

Robert Bosch

Honeywell International Inc.

Hochiki Corp.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls

The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 1,904.4 million in 2021. The report additionally provides the following:

A comprehensive evaluation of the current and expected market trends and opportunities;

Careful segmentation of the market and thorough study of the individual segments;

In-depth analysis of the market drivers and restraints; and

Detailed research into the regional and competitive dynamics of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 7.5 % 2026 Value Projection USD 3,380.8 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 1,904.4 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Technology, By Application, By Region Growth Drivers Smoke Detector Manufacturers are Introducing Technologically Advanced Products to Gain Competitive Edge in the Market



Imposition of Stringent Government Norms to Trigger the Market



Photoelectric Segment to Show Higher Growth Rate in the Coming Years Pitfalls & Challenges Range Limits of Smoke Detectors to Inhibit Market Growth









Market Driver

Accelerated Pace of Construction Activities Globally to Fuel the Market

One of the key factors fueling the smoke detectors market growth is the heightened pace at which construction activities around the world are being carried out. Data analysis by Oxford Economics and GCP Global forecasts that by 2030 world construction output will hit USD 15.5 trillion, surging at a rate of 85%. The majority of this rise, around 57%, will be accounted for by China, India, and the US, the analysis suggests. To ensure the safety of buildings and its inhabitants, adequate fire prevention measures are required and smoke detectors play a vital role in this regard. Not only do they provide psychological comfort to people within a building, but they also aid in early evacuation in case of fires, thus saving lives and mitigating the possibility of severe injuries. Thus, the rising rate of construction across the globe will augur well for this market.

Regional Analysis

Increasing Investment in Infrastructure to Propel North America to a Leading Position

In terms of revenue, North America generated USD 588.5 million in 2021 and the region is anticipated to lead the smoke detector market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the heavy investments made in the infrastructure sector, strongly backed by the US government. Other than this, spreading awareness about fire safety measures and higher spending capacity of citizens will further propel the market in the region Increasing number of residential and commercial projects in India and China will enable Asia-Pacific to grow at a considerable rate, while the market in Africa will be driven by the rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization.

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Products with Superior Capabilities to Stimulate Intense Competition

The smoke detector market forecast predicts a highly dynamic period for the market as key players develop and launch advanced products with superior capabilities. Through these launches, companies are aiming at entrenching their position in this market and expanding their global presence.

Industry Developments:

September 2021: Bosch, the German engineering giant, launched the Smart Home Twinguard, the company’s newest smart fire protection system. The system can be linked to smoke alarm devices and has embedded within it an alarm siren for burglaries and an air quality sensor. In case of fire, the device will activate all cameras in the house and can be integrated with Bosch Smart Home System.

August 2021: The American MNC Honeywell International unveiled the VESDA-E VES Smoke Detectors, its advanced smoke detection system featuring zoning capabilities. The aspirating fire detectors enable the division of the concerned areas into four zones that will ensure early detection of threats and send out early warning signals to the residents. Moreover, the system also is designed to reduce the overall cost of ownership.

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Smoke Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Technology Type (Value) Photoelectric Dual Sensor Ionization Others (ASD, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Commercial Industrial Residential Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!





