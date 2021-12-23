IBA and Proton International sign contract for Proteus®ONE Proton Therapy solution in Arkansas, US

English French





Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, December 23, 2021 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces a new contract for the installation of a Proteus®ONE1 proton therapy solution with Proton International Arkansas LLC – a joint venture formed by Proton International, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Baptist Health, and Arkansas Children’s.

The solution will be installed in the three-story Radiation Oncology Center, which is under construction and part of the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. The Proteus®ONE system will be equipped with Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS), Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), hand pendant for easy patient positioning and a fully integrated quality assurance (QA) hardware and software package from IBA Dosimetry America, Inc. The contract includes a long-term operation and maintenance agreement to be provided by IBA, with Proton International LLC expecting to start treating patients by 2023.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a 10-year maintenance contract usually ranges between USD 40-50 million. IBA has received the first payment and will start recognizing revenue in 2021.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are pleased to sign this new contract with Proton International Arkansas LLC, bringing accelerated access to proton therapy to cancer patients in Arkansas. The US is of key strategic importance for our business and this latest contract reinforces our leading position in this market, being our 7th Proteus®ONE system and 19th proton therapy system sold in the country overall. We look forward to supporting the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Baptist Health, and Arkansas Children’s in their mission of bringing this much needed technology to the state and are pleased to welcome them to IBA Campus2, the largest community of proton therapy experts.”

“UAMS is excited to be partnering with IBA and to be bringing this advanced technology to patients in Arkansas, making it easier for those in need to access this highly effective treatment,” said UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA. “This is part of our continued commitment to improving the health and well-being of all Arkansans.”

“This collaboration enables children in Arkansas to gain access to this life-saving therapy close to home,” said Marcy Doderer, President and CEO of Arkansas Children’s. “We are proud to work on this exciting initiative that provides the most advanced care and improves quality of life for the children and families we serve.”

“Ensuring the best care for patients and responding to the changing health needs of the local community of Arkansas are central to Baptist Health’s mission, a value that is truly reinforced by this partnership and the delivery of such an innovative technology for the treatment of cancer.” said Troy Wells, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baptist Health.

Chris Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of Proton International, said, “Following the successful completion of two projects with IBA in Royal Oak, and in the Netherlands, the Proton International team is pleased to be working with our partners in Arkansas to bring this important technology to its citizens and the surrounding region.”

***Ends***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Baptist Health

For 100 years, Baptist Health has delivered All Our Best in health care through Christian compassion and innovative services. Baptist Health is Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization with more than 250 points of access that include 11 hospitals; urgent care centers; a senior living community; over 100 primary and specialty care clinics; a college with studies in nursing and allied health; a graduate residency program; and access to virtual care anytime, anywhere. It is also the largest private not-for-profit health care organization based in Arkansas, providing care through the support of approximately 11,000 employees, groundbreaking treatments, renowned physicians and community outreach programs. For more information about Baptist Health, visit www.baptist-health.com , call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or download the myBaptistHealth app. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About UAMS

UAMS is the state’s only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a statewide network of regional campuses; and seven institutes: the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Translational Research Institute and Institute for Digital Health & Innovation. UAMS includes UAMS Health, a statewide health system that encompasses all of UAMS’ clinical enterprise including its hospital, regional clinics and clinics it operates or staffs in cooperation with other providers. UAMS is the only adult Level 1 trauma center in the state. U.S. News & World Report recognized UAMS Medical Center as a Best Hospital for 2021-22; ranked its ear, nose and throat program among the top 50 nationwide for the third year; and named five areas as high performing — colon cancer surgery, diabetes, hip replacement, knee replacement and stroke. Forbes magazine ranked UAMS as seventh in the nation on its Best Employers for Diversity list. UAMS also ranked in the top 30% nationwide on Forbes’ Best Employers for Women list and was the only Arkansas employer included. UAMS has 2,876 students, 898 medical residents and six dental residents. It is the state’s largest public employer with more than 10,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians who provide care to patients at UAMS, its regional campuses, Arkansas Children’s, the VA Medical Center and Baptist Health. Visit www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com .

About Arkansas Children’s

Arkansas Children's, Inc. is the only healthcare system in the state solely dedicated to caring for Arkansas' more than 700,000 children. The private, non-profit organization includes two pediatric hospitals, a pediatric research institute and USDA nutrition center, a philanthropic foundation, a nursery alliance, statewide clinics, and many education and outreach programs — all focused on fulfilling a promise to define and deliver unprecedented child health. Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) is a 336-bed, Magnet-recognized facility in Little Rock operating the state’s only Level I pediatric trauma center; the state's only burn center; the state's only Level IV neonatal intensive care unit; the state's only pediatric intensive care unit; the state’s only pediatric surgery program with Level 1 verification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS); the state’s only magnetoencephalography (MEG) system for neurosurgical planning and cutting-edge research; and the state's only nationally recognized pediatric transport program. Additionally, ACH is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four pediatric subspecialties (2020—2021): Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Nephrology, Pulmonology and Urology. ACH is one of only five hospitals in the nation that have achieved Magnet Status, ACS Level 1 verification and a Beacon award from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW), the first and only pediatric hospital in the Northwest Arkansas region, is a level IV pediatric trauma center. ACNW operates a 24-bed inpatient unit; a surgical unit with five operating rooms; outpatient clinics offering over 20 subspecialties; diagnostic services; imaging capabilities; occupational therapy services; and Northwest Arkansas' only pediatric emergency department, equipped with 30 exam rooms. Generous philanthropic and volunteer engagement has sustained Arkansas Children's since it began as an orphanage in 1912, and today ensures the system can deliver on its promise of unprecedented child health. To learn more, visit archildrens.org.

ABOUT PROTON INTERNATIONAL

Proton International, www.protonintl.com , has an experienced team dedicated to bringing proton therapy to patients. The company works with hospitals and physician groups to develop one- and two-room proton therapy facilities on a turnkey basis. The PI team has developed and operated multiple centers and is currently active on several projects.

Proton International completed proton centers at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan University Medical Center in Groningen, The Netherlands, University of Alabama Birmingham and Delray Beach, Florida; where the centers are currently treating patients. The company has several additional centers under design and construction. PI’s business model ensures that projects are completed on time, on budget, and within the scope and needs of the institution. Services include business planning, organizational structure, financing, building design and construction, installation and commissioning, equipment, staff training, and more.

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com







1 Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus 235

2 Connect on Campus-iba.com to join the largest community of proton therapy experts





Attachment