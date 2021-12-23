Market Logic Expands Executive Leadership Team, Appointing Wolfe W. Diener as Chief Customer Value Officer

BERLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Logic Software, the global leader in market insights platforms, has announced the expansion of their executive leadership team with the appointment of Wolfe W. Diener as Chief Customer Value Officer.

Stefan Ropers, CEO of Market Logic, says: "We think about customer value holistically, which requires managing the customer adoption journey and capability evolution end-to-end. Wolfe's commercial and enterprise solution background, combined with his CCO and COO experiences in software and consulting, make him the ideal leader to step into this newly created Chief Customer Value Officer role at Market Logic."

Wolfe W. Diener joins the management team at Market Logic to help capitalize on the momentum Market Logic has gained throughout 2021. As the Market Logic platform continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing challenges faced by business insights teams, Wolfe will focus on winning more Blue Chip customers and facilitating the maintenance of high value relationships throughout Market Logic's global customer success teams.

"I am excited to join this incredible team at Market Logic because of their dedication and deep industry know-how," Wolfe shared, "And of course, Market Logic boasts a long list of innovative enterprise customers that any company would be lucky to work with."

As Chief Customer Value Officer, Wolfe seeks to increase the value customers can leverage from Market Logic's current product suite. "The Market Insights Industry is the underlying engine behind most business innovation processes. Innovations are significantly bolstered when the right intelligence--both external and internal--is distributed and available to the relevant people." Wolfe noted, "Market Logic is at the center of these rapid developments and continues to evolve as a powerful enablement catalyst."

Wolfe joins Market Logic following more than five years at the Munich-based digital transformation firm intive, where he held the position of Chief Commercial Officer. He has previous experience in the technology and media industry as co-founder and COO of Stryking Entertainment, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the SaaS company Synertrade which he founded in 2000. Wolfe started his career at McKinsey & Company, and received his MBA from WHU in Vallendar Germany, Kobe Japan, and Paris France.

Since 2014, Market Logic has helped the world's leading brands stay ahead of the competition and leverage their knowledge with clarity and ease. We deliver the first end-to-end market insights platform that glues all data and tool investments together, so organizations can make winning decisions in strategy, innovation, marketing and sales. Our software is used to drive customer centricity in CPG, healthcare, retail, automotive, finance and telecoms, where our clients collaborate with 600+ research agencies online and integrate content from thousands of industry sources and news providers. For more information see www.marketlogicsoftware.com, or contact caw@marketlogicsoftware.com.

