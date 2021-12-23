'I Want You' Project Is Launching

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Want You (IWY) NFT, an emerging secret society within the metaverse, has announced the launch of its platform. A collection of 7,777 unique NFTs spotlighting characters created from over 150 traits, they are all custom-made and registered on the Ethereum blockchain. There is a chance of exactly zero cost that everyone will have the opportunity to own one of these NFTs by simply participating in competitions, giveaways, and becoming wholly involved in the project.



IWY has introduced the Meta Prize system, a mechanism for no-loss prize money funds based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum blockchains. Modeled after the prize-savings account, Meta Prize offers users an opportunity to win a ton of prizes in exchange for depositing funds. For users who do not win, they can simply save their funds and have them transferred back anytime they see fit. I Want You is reshaping the Meta Prize system by adding 30% of royalties from IWY NFT sales every month, making the prizes to be won bigger and the profit to be made by an NFT holder higher.

IWY is seeking to distinguish itself from other NFT projects by leveraging the Meta Prize model. Once you own an NFT, you become an owner of Meta Prize—guaranteeing regular rewards and prizes.

IWY has written a clear roadmap for the project. The company will introduce the worldwide wild [WWW] quest which will feature a plethora of exciting events. 10 IWY NFT holders will be randomly selected to go on the WWW quest. They are allowed to either pass on the offer or sell their access.

IWY also introduced the first Meta Prize algorithm. Each NFT holder will own 50% of the algorithm and each quarter, profits accrued will be shared amongst NFT holders. Also, $50,000 will be donated to a charity duly voted by IWY community members on Discord.

Furthermore, plans are underway by the company to release 5 pairs of rare and legendary NFTs impersonating renowned celebrities. Created by a team of experts from diverse industries like affiliate marketing, social media marketing [SMM], investment, crypto, and DeFi, IWY is committed to offering members a truly enriching opportunity while promoting a product-friendly community.

In yet another incredible swoop, IWY has introduced a streamlined IWY NFT buying process that would only take a few minutes to set up. Advancing an NFT that makes users real business owners, IWY is on course to change the trajectory of the budding NFT market.

About I Want You [IWY]

IWY is a famous metaverse company that prides itself as one that allows members to become rich daily, weekly, and monthly. Integrating Meta Prize, IWY is trying to guarantee users rewards for simply depositing money. The launch of its NFTs derived from Uncle Sam's "I Want You…" posters will not only offer prospective holders a Meta Prize but will see them become members of the growing and beneficial IWY community.

