Global Dental Implants Market Outlook 2021 to 2026: Danaher, Osstem UK, Dentsply Sirona and Dentium USA Dominate

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental implants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period to reach US$6.711 billion by 2026, from US$4.566 billion in 2019.

The prime reason driving the market growth is changing demography resulting in a surge in the proportion of the aged population among the overall population. Data from World Bank show that there were 697 million people in the world who were aged 60 or above in 2019.

However, the United Nations predicts that this proportion will increase to over 2.1 billion by 2050. Aged patients are the prime customers of dental implants. The rising proportion of aged people is anticipated to increase the demand for dental implants owing to aged linked factors.

Furthermore, growing consciousness for oral health will increase the market growth. With increasing disposable income and changing beauty standards, youth are more focused on perfect teeth for better appearance which will bring in significant market share.



This report segments the dental implants market based on type, material, end-user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented as a subperiosteal implant, endosteal implant, and zygomatic implant.

Based on material, the market is divided into zirconium and titanium. Based on end-user, the dental implants market is distinguished as hospitals, clinics, and academic and research.



Endosteal Implants and Subperiosteal Implants are widely used implants.



Based on Type, the global dental implants are segmented into Endosteal Implants, zygomatic implants, and subperiosteal implants. During the forecasted period, endosteal implants and subperiosteal implants are anticipated to dominate the market. However, endosteal implants are the most common implants that are used.

These implants are majorly made of titanium and are implanted in patients with healthy jawbones. Screw-shaped, these implants are placed in the jawbone.



Subperiosteal implants are used by patients who do not have a healthy jawbone. These implants are placed on or above the jawbone and under the gums. These implants are predicted to be commonly used among aged people having severe dental issues.



Titanium dominated the raw material for dental implants.



By material used to manufacture dental implants, titanium dominated the market for manufacturing these implants. Titanium is a non-toxic element, and the human body easily adapts to this material, making it suitable for dental implants.

Further, titanium inherits the feature of Osseointegration and is capable of remaining intact for several years, making it suitable for dental implants. It is widely used in endosteal and subperiosteal implants.



Straumann is a global leader in the dental implant industry. It has a wide portfolio of dental implants. In 2019, the company launched a fully tampered implant system, BLX. BLX has the capability of redistribution of native bone. It is also able to control inserting torque, achieving optimal primary stability.



Asia Pacific dental implant market will hold a significant share in the dental implant industry during the forecasted period.



The report also covers detailed regional analysis, dividing the dental implant market into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant share owing to the rising aged population, particularly in Japan and South Korea. Europe is another region having a notable aged population. Italy has the highest percentage of aged population, 22.8%, within the region, followed by Germany, Portugal, Greece, and France.



Japan and Italy will dominate the market of dental implants during the forecasted period. However, South Korea has the potential to surpass these two.



Japan and Italy have the highest proportion of the aged population in the world. In Japan, this proportion is growing at a quadruple rate. Low fertility coupled with falling population has resulted in an increase in the aged population in Japan demography from 19.09% in 2009 to 28.002% in 2019.

A large, aged population has significantly increased the demand for dental implants for better health. In Italy, similar trends are observed which will drive the market growth.



The South Korean dental implant market is projected to grow at a significant rate. The rising age population in South Korea is estimated to exceed that of Japan by 2045. Further, rising dental problems in the country are forecasted to increase the market scope. A rise in demand for dental insurance, particularly among elderly people, is also observed.



Covid Pandemic Impact

The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the dental implants market. The outbreak of the virus penetrated fear among patients of catching the virus on hospital or clinic visits. This reduced the number of patients visiting clinics or hospitals for non-emergency operations/ treatments.



Companies Mentioned

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher (Envista)

Osstem UK

Dentsply Sirona

Dentium USA

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it0xxe