The global agricultural sensors market was valued at $4.18 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.4% and reach $9.79 billion by 2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Sensors Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on almost all major industries throughout the world, including the agricultural industry.The pandemic has led to economic instability throughout the world, and the GDP for all countries declined in 2020.



The pandemic has interrupted normal life, and these changes have proved to act as a catalyst for technology and innovations in every sector, including agriculture. The pandemic’s potential impact on the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased the traction of sensing technology in the agricultural sector.



Market Segmentation



Global Agricultural Sensors Market by Application



The global agricultural sensors market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by soil management.This scenario is majorly attributed to the fact that soil is the prime part of the crop plantation process.



Followed by soil management is water management, which accounts for the second-highest share in the concerned market.Water management forms the second most important step in the growth process.



Timely irrigation and monitoring of the water and moisture content is necessary for the crops’ healthy growth, so water management is likely to propel the application of related sensors.



Global Agricultural Sensors Market by Product



The global agricultural sensors market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by electrochemical sensors.These sensors have the highest demand as they help monitor and evaluate critical applications, including soil and water management.



These sensors are likely to witness significant growth in the future years on account of the increasing demand for food production.



Global Agricultural Sensors Market by Region



North America was estimated to hold the highest share of about 24.0% in 2020, thereby accounting for a value of $1,003.9 million. The highest contributing country in the North America agricultural sensors market is the U.S. due to the prevalence of advanced technology and its implications in the farming sector to increase production. Also, North America is characterized as a tech-savvy region wherein every industry, including agriculture, is actively adopting smart technologies to achieve sustainable and efficient production.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Acclima Inc., Acuity Agriculture, AgriData, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., BaySpec, Inc., Caipos GmbH, CropX Inc., Cubert GmbH, Digital Agriculture (Robert Bosch and BASF), FluroSat, Gamaya, HAIP Solution GmbH, Imec, Inno-spec GmbH, INO, Libelium, Precision Hawk, Pycno, The Yield Pty Ltd.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the agricultural sensors industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• Denmark

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• Middle East

• Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

