The global satellite flat panel antenna market is estimated to reach $18.39 billion in 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.63% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-User, Type, Frequency, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192821/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market by End User



The defense & government end user is expected to dominate the satellite flat panel antenna market during the forecast period.The importance of satellite internet in various applications, especially for government end users is very high.



Most of the governments across the globe are signing contracts and strategic partnerships with flat panel antenna providers to provide internet connections for remote and hard-to-reach locations.



Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market by Type



An electronically steered antenna helps to steer the beam in the required direction with no moving parts, thereby increasing the operational range.These small, lightweight, and low-profile antennas are capable of generating good coverage but are power inefficient and expensive due to design complexity than standard technology.



The electronic steering is much more flexible and requires less maintenance than the mechanical steering of the antenna.



Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market by Frequency



The Kurz-under (Ku), Kurz, and Kurz-above (Ka) designations include frequencies of 13 to 18 GHz, 18 to 27 GHz, and 27 to 40 GHz, respectively. This frequency segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period due to its huge advantage of large bandwidth. This segment is able to support applications that require high transmission power. With the help of high throughput satellites (HSA), they are anticipated to have higher penetration rates compared to the other segments.



Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market by Region



North America is expected to dominate the global satellite flat panel antenna market during the forecast period.The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the high presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and providing flat panel antenna solutions.



The continuous technology advancement by key players in the satellite industry is another factor contributing to the growth of the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Kymeta Corporation, Hanwha Phasor, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, ThinKom Solutions, Inc., Inmarsat, Intelsat, Ball Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Isotropic Systems, OneWeb, SpaceX, C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., and ST Engineering iDirect, Inc.



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space industry.



Accordingly, a structured approach has been followed, which includes segmenting the pool of players under three mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive parts, holding a 100% pie of the market, as mentioned below:

Top Segment Players - These are leading flat panel antenna providers, covering ~60% of the presence in the market.



Other Segment Players – These are other flat panel antenna providers who are either developing flat panel antennas solely or collaborating with other commercial companies, covering ~40% of the presence in the market.



However, if a company is not part of the above pool, it has been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192821/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________