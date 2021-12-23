Worlwide Aptamers Market Outlook (2021 - 2026): Continuous Advancement in Technologies Along With Its Quick Implementation is Expected to Boost the Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aptamers Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aptamers market is estimated to be valued at US$1,068.804 million in 2019 and is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Aptamers are single-stranded DNA or RNA and have the property to assume a variety of shapes due to their ability to form loops and helices. The way aptamers fold, the order of the nucleic acids, and the conditions of the matrix they are in, all contribute to binding a target.

Owing to their extreme versatility they bind to the target that is highly selective and specific including proteins, peptides, and carbohydrates. Aptamers are currently being used for the diagnosis of various diseases and the detection of small molecules.



Aptamers may be used as pharmaceutical lead selection reagents and functional proteomic levels. The growth in the market may be attributed to the advantages of the aptamer over antibodies such as low cost and high efficiency, coupled with the diverse range of applications offered by the aptamers.

Continuous advancement in technologies along with its quick implementation is expected to boost the market growth during the given period. However, a lack of skilled professionals may hamper the market growth during the given period. Major companies have been making a significant impact in the market, in the past few years.

The acceleration in the investments in Research and Development is expected to make a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The market is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the growth in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The research-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry plays a significant role in the enhancement of a specific region, advancing competitive index, and is essential to the growth of the global economy.

According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the total R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical sector in Europe had been over EUR35 billion, in the year 2019. India is also expected to play a major role in the overall market growth.

The country has been among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology, globally, and has around a 3% share in the biotechnology industry, according to the data given by the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency. Other countries, such as China and the United States are also expected to have a major role in the overall market growth.

The United States has been a major destination for research and development. In 2004, the first and novel aptamer therapeutic product, which has been called Macugen was approved by the United States of Food and Drugs Administration. China has become one of the biggest healthcare markets, globally.

According to the country's government, the pharmaceutical market had been worth more than US$100 billion in the year 2019. The country has also introduced several reforms to attract biotech investors. These trends are expected to have a positive impact on the market, in the coming years.



In June 2021, Aptamer Group, a producer, and developer of Optimer Therapeutics, and PinotBio, a clinical-stage and a major oncology biotech firm, announced that they had entered into a joint strategic partnership and collaboration agreement, intending to develop optimal drug conjugates for the targeted drug delivery system.

The novel technology would combine Aptamer's Group' Optimer technology, with chemotherapeutic FL-188 of PinotBio. Optimer therapeutics are also known as optimized aptamer solutions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the market, in the coming years.



Companies Mentioned

Aptamer Sciences

Raptamer Discovery Group

Aptagen LLC

Veraptus

AMS Biotechnology Limited

Aptamer Group

Novaptech

Elixin Pharma

Base Pair Technologies

Aptus Biotech

