The global indoor farming technology market is expected to reach $12,767.3 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period 2021-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Indoor Farming Technology



The supply chain of most of the industries across the globe got impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the indoor farming industry.Even though produces are grown in a controlled environment in indoor farming, due to supply chain disruption, farms could not deliver the products to the market in the first stage of COVID-19.



However, vaccines are available in almost all countries, and lockdown restriction has been evoked. Distribution channels are getting normalized; hence indoor farming companies are able to market their products, also gaining profits, and the market is growing.



Market Segmentation



Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Technology



The indoor farming technology market by technology category is dominated by the hardware system segment.These hardware systems are known as the complete substitute of the natural conditions for traditional farming.



The hardware systems play a key role in regulating these factors manually. Hence, sensors, controllers, climate control devices, lighting systems, irrigation systems, and other devices play a major role in this case.



Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Facility



The global indoor farming technology market by facility category is dominated by the greenhouse segment.Greenhouses are inflated structures that are covered with transparent material for growing crops in a controlled environment.



With the practice of controlled environment agriculture (CEA), the greenhouses employ climate control systems, such as fans, ventilators, and coolers.



Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing Method



The global indoor farming technology market by growing methods category is dominated by the hydroponic segment.Hydroponics is an age-old method of cultivating crops without soil.



Instead, a water or nutrient solution is employed. In hydroponics, only the roots of the crops are exposed to nutrient or water solution for optimum growth, while the grower needs to regulate the composition of nutrients and the frequency at which the solution is supplied to the crops.



Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Region



North America generated the highest revenue of $1,877.1 million in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in this region. It is also one of the biggest agricultural hubs in the world. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 15.80% during the forecast period.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Aerofarms, Agrilyst, American Hydroponics, Argus Control System Ltd., Autogrow Systems Ltd., Freight Farms, GE Lighting, General Hydroponics Inc., Illumitex, Signify N.V., Smart Cannabis Corp., among others.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (which holds 50-60% of the market) and mid-segment players (comprise of 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holds the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the indoor farming technology industry.



