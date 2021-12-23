2021 Metabolic Partnering Global Report - In-depth Understanding of Metabolic Deal Trends Since 2014

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metabolic Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Metabolic disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Metabolic partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Metabolic partnering agreement structure

Metabolic partnering contract documents

Top Metabolic deals by value

Most active Metabolic dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Metabolic disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Metabolic deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Metabolic deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Report scope

Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Metabolic trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Metabolic dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Metabolic deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1100 Metabolic deal records

The leading Metabolic deals by value since 2014

Most active Metabolic dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: Acromegaly, Addison's disease, Cirrhosis, Cushing's syndrome, Diabetes, Type 1, Type 2, Insipidus, Fatty liver, Gallstones, Goitre, Growth hormone disorders, Gynaecomastia, Inborn errors of metabolism, Phenylketonuria, Hyperaldosteronism, Hypercalcaemia, Hyperthyroidism, Hypocalcaemia, Hypogonadism, Hypopituitarism, Hypothyroidism, Liver disease, Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Lysosomal storage disorders, Nutrition and vitamins, Rickets, Pheochromocytoma, Primary bilary cirrhosis, Prolactinemia, Short stature, Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH), Thyroid disease, plus other metabolic indications.



In Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Metabolic Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1100 metabolic deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Metabolic deal trends since 2014

Access Metabolic deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between Metabolic partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 1100 links to actual Metabolic deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

In-depth review of Metabolic deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner Metabolic opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering Metabolic opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Metabolic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Metabolic partnering over the years

2.3. Metabolic partnering by deal type

2.4. Metabolic partnering by industry sector

2.5. Metabolic partnering by stage of development

2.6. Metabolic partnering by technology type

2.7. Metabolic partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Metabolic partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Metabolic partnering

3.3. Metabolic partnering headline values

3.4. Metabolic deal upfront payments

3.5. Metabolic deal milestone payments

3.6. Metabolic royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Metabolic deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Metabolic partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Metabolic

4.4. Top Metabolic deals by value



Chapter 5 - Metabolic contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Metabolic partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Metabolic dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Metabolic therapeutic target

Companies Mentioned

2XU

3SBio

5LINX

23andMe

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

AB-Biotics

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abby Grace Foundation

Abeona Therapeutics

Abiogen Pharma

Academic Drug Discovery Consortium

Academy Medical

Acasti Pharma

Accord Healthcare

Acerus

Aceto Corporation

Acon Labs

Actavis (name changed to Allergan)

Activhealth

Acurian

Admera Health

Adocia

Advance Pharmaceutical

Adverum Biotechnologies

Aelan Cell Technologies

Aero Pump

AEterna Zentaris

Aetna

Aevi Genomic Medicine

Afimmune

AgaMatrix

AgBiome

Agilent Technologies

Aguettant

Ajinomoto

Akero Therapeutics

Akers Biosciences

AKSA Medical

Akston Biosciences

Albany Molecular Research

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albion

Albumedix

Alcon Laboratories

Alcresta

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ALK-Abello

Allegro Ophthalmics

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

AllerGenis

Alliance Pharma

All Star Health Brands

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALR Technologies

Alteogen

Alzheimer's Association

Amarna Therapeutics

Amazentis

Ambrosia Nutraceuticals

Ambys Medicines

A Menarini Diagnostics

American Diabetes Association

American Gene Technologies

American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRA

Amunix

Amyris

Andromeda Biotech

AnGes MG

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Anji Pharma

Anokion

Antares Pharma

Antaros Medical

Antisense Therapeutics

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Sugar

Apricus Biosciences

Arcadia Resources

ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative

Arcturus Therapeutics

Arecor

argenx

Argon Medical Devices

Arix Bioscience

Arjuna Naturals

Arkray USA

Artizan Biosciences

Arzeda

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascletis

Aspect Biosystems

Aspen Holding

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation

Attain Health

Atvio Biotech

Audentes Therapeutics

Australian Department of Health and Ageing

Australian Foundation for Diabetes Research

AutoGenomics

Autotelic

Avion Pharmaceuticals

Avivagen

Avrobio

Awamedica

AXIM Biotechnologies

Axxess Pharma

Aytu BioScience

Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital

Banting & Best Diabetes Centre (BBDC)

BASF

Baxter International

Bayer

Baylor College of Medicine

Beacon Discovery

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Sun-Novo Pharmaceutical Research

Benchworks

Bened Biomedical

Bertin Pharma

Best Choice

Beta-O2

Better Living Now

Beyond Type 1

BGN Technologies

BHV Pharmaceuticals

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bigfoot Biomedical

Bina Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIOASTER

BioCision

Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

BIOCORP

Biodel

Biodelta Nutraceuticals

BioGaia

Biogen

Biohit

Bioinn Molecular Diagnosis

BiolineRX

Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)

BioMed X Innovation Center

BiopharmX

BioRestorative Therapies

Biosequel

BioTelemetry

BioViva Sciences

Bird Foundation

Blue Diamond Growers

Blue Mesa Health

BlueOcean Nutrascience

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bora Pharmaceuticals

Boston Scientific

Boston Therapeutics

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bruker

c-LEcta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwnox5