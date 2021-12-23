Enefit Green has taken final investment decision on 72 MW Tolpanvaara wind farm

English Estonian

Enefit Green has taken the final investment decision on 72 MW wind farm in Tolpanvaara, Finland. The project is part of Enefit Green’s previously communicated near-term project pipeline to more than double its installed electricity generation capacity to 1,100 MW by 2025.

Tolpanvaara wind farm is expected to be commissioned in the end of 2023 and is expected to generate ca 250 GWh electricity per year. This corresponds to average annual consumption of ca 76,000 Estonian households.

Total investment in the wind farm is projected to reach 82.9 million EUR. The construction agreement is being prepared, the construction process will start in the first quarter of 2022. Wind turbines will be delivered by Nordex.

Enefit Green has signed a long term power purchase agreement covering 60% of the first seven years' expected production of Tolpanvaara find farm.

Enefit Green acquired Tolpanvaara project from Finnish state forest management company Metsähallitus in 2020.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.