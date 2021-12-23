North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Replacement Filters Aftermarket 2021-2027

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Replacement Filters Aftermarket, Category Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service on the class 4-8 filters aftermarket in North America forecasts market size till 2027. The base year is 2020, and the study period is 2017 to 2027.

The study analyzes key Medium-duty (MD) and Heavy-duty (HD) truck filter replacement trends in the aftermarket. The filters covered in this study are oil, fuel, air, and cabin product segments. Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, and total Vehicles in Operation (VIO).

It breaks down the filters aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. Furthermore, the competitive environment and market shares of top market participants are examined in each product category.

The North American class 4-8 truck filter aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels.

The filters aftermarket is a high-volume market, as these components are changed frequently depending on the miles driven, maintenance practices, and operational environment. Filter technology is improving consistently in terms of its reliability and durability, further extending its useful life,

Furthermore, newer model year vehicles are fitted with advanced and cleaner engines that ultimately extend the replacement rates for fleets. Customers are highly price sensitive in the class 4-8 truck segment, and with this high replacement component, they will consider low-cost offshore filters for their vehicles.

Most established competitors are combating offshore competitors with a price-tiered product approach to satisfy all market participants. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities in this space that participants can use to take action.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics for Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

3. Research Scope, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

4. Definitions and Segmentation, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Vehicle and Technology Segmentation

Product Segmentation and Definitions

Market Definitions

5. Demand Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

COVID-19 Impact on Filter Aftermarket

VIO Forecast by Class, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled - Forecast

Case Impact on Filters Aftermarket - 2027

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Type, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Type, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Average Price Forecast by Segment - Class 4-8 Filters Truck Filters Aftermarket

Unit Distribution Channel Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Oil Filters

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, MD Oil Filters

Pricing Analysis, MD Oil Filters

Unit Distribution Channel Analysis, MD Oil Filters

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Fuel Filters

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, MD Fuel Filters

Pricing Analysis, MD Fuel Filters

Unit Distribution Channel, MD Fuel Filters

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Air Filters

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Md Air Filters

Pricing Analysis, MD Air Filters

Units Distribution Channel Analysis, MD Air Filters

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Cabin Filters

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, MD Cabin Filters

Pricing Analysis, MD Cabin Filters

Units Distribution Channel Analysis, MD Cabin Filters

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Oil Filters

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, HD Oil Filters

Pricing Analysis, HD Oil Filters

Units Distribution Channel, HD Oil Filters

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Fuel Filters

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, HD Fuel Filters

Pricing Analysis, HD Fuel Filters

Units Distribution Channel Analysis, HD Fuel Filters

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Air Filters

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, HD Air Filters

Pricing Analysis, HD Air Filters

Units Distribution Channel Analysis, HD Air Filters

14. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Cabin Filters

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, HD Cabin Filters

Pricing Analysis, HD Cabin Filters

Units Distribution Channel Analysis, HD Cabin Filters

15. Competitive Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Market Share Analysis, Class 4-8 Oil Filter Market

Market Share Analysis, Class 4-8 Fuel Filter Market

Market Share Analysis, Class 4-8 Air Filter Market

Market Share Analysis, Class 4-8 Cabin Filter Market

16. Suppler Profiles, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Supplier Profile - Baldwin Filters

Supplier Profile - Cummins Filtration

Supplier Profile - Donaldson Company Inc.

Supplier Profile - MANN+HUMMEL

Supplier Profile - FRAM Filters

17. Growth Opportunity Universe, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Vehicles, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Connected Solutions, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer Focused Service Solutions, 2021

18. The Last Word

