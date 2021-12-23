North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Replacement Filters Aftermarket 2021-2027

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Replacement Filters Aftermarket, Category Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service on the class 4-8 filters aftermarket in North America forecasts market size till 2027. The base year is 2020, and the study period is 2017 to 2027.
The study analyzes key Medium-duty (MD) and Heavy-duty (HD) truck filter replacement trends in the aftermarket. The filters covered in this study are oil, fuel, air, and cabin product segments. Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, and total Vehicles in Operation (VIO).
It breaks down the filters aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. Furthermore, the competitive environment and market shares of top market participants are examined in each product category.
The North American class 4-8 truck filter aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels.
The filters aftermarket is a high-volume market, as these components are changed frequently depending on the miles driven, maintenance practices, and operational environment. Filter technology is improving consistently in terms of its reliability and durability, further extending its useful life,
Furthermore, newer model year vehicles are fitted with advanced and cleaner engines that ultimately extend the replacement rates for fleets. Customers are highly price sensitive in the class 4-8 truck segment, and with this high replacement component, they will consider low-cost offshore filters for their vehicles.
Most established competitors are combating offshore competitors with a price-tiered product approach to satisfy all market participants. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities in this space that participants can use to take action.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics for Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
3. Research Scope, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
4. Definitions and Segmentation, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Vehicle and Technology Segmentation
- Product Segmentation and Definitions
- Market Definitions
5. Demand Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- COVID-19 Impact on Filter Aftermarket
- VIO Forecast by Class, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled - Forecast
- Case Impact on Filters Aftermarket - 2027
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Type, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Type, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Average Price Forecast by Segment - Class 4-8 Filters Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Unit Distribution Channel Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Oil Filters
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, MD Oil Filters
- Pricing Analysis, MD Oil Filters
- Unit Distribution Channel Analysis, MD Oil Filters
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Fuel Filters
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, MD Fuel Filters
- Pricing Analysis, MD Fuel Filters
- Unit Distribution Channel, MD Fuel Filters
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Air Filters
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Md Air Filters
- Pricing Analysis, MD Air Filters
- Units Distribution Channel Analysis, MD Air Filters
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MD Cabin Filters
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, MD Cabin Filters
- Pricing Analysis, MD Cabin Filters
- Units Distribution Channel Analysis, MD Cabin Filters
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Oil Filters
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, HD Oil Filters
- Pricing Analysis, HD Oil Filters
- Units Distribution Channel, HD Oil Filters
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Fuel Filters
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, HD Fuel Filters
- Pricing Analysis, HD Fuel Filters
- Units Distribution Channel Analysis, HD Fuel Filters
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Air Filters
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, HD Air Filters
- Pricing Analysis, HD Air Filters
- Units Distribution Channel Analysis, HD Air Filters
14. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HD Cabin Filters
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, HD Cabin Filters
- Pricing Analysis, HD Cabin Filters
- Units Distribution Channel Analysis, HD Cabin Filters
15. Competitive Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Market Share Analysis, Class 4-8 Oil Filter Market
- Market Share Analysis, Class 4-8 Fuel Filter Market
- Market Share Analysis, Class 4-8 Air Filter Market
- Market Share Analysis, Class 4-8 Cabin Filter Market
16. Suppler Profiles, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Supplier Profile - Baldwin Filters
- Supplier Profile - Cummins Filtration
- Supplier Profile - Donaldson Company Inc.
- Supplier Profile - MANN+HUMMEL
- Supplier Profile - FRAM Filters
17. Growth Opportunity Universe, Class 4-8 Truck Filters Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Vehicles, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Connected Solutions, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer Focused Service Solutions, 2021
18. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65gqr2