Global Crowd Analytics Market Report 2021 with Focus on the Impact on Several Industries, Innovation Attractiveness, and Commercial Viability

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Crowd Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a detailed view of the crowd analytics market regarding its impact on several industries, innovation attractiveness, and commercial viability. The convergence of transformational Mega Trends and disruptive technologies will result in new growth opportunities in this space, including crowd-powered smart cities, smart in-store retail, and intelligent transportation systems.

Advancements in data science and modeling techniques have led to the development of crowd solutions that analyze purchase motivations, engagement rates, and personal preferences from physical movements.

Crowd analytics is evolving rapidly beyond camera-based surveillance and video analytics toward intelligent analytics that provides customers with accurate, real-time, and actionable insights that can drive decision making.

Deep learning and computer vision will improve accuracy in movement detection, enabling customers to detect, track, and analyze crowd movements confidently and reliably. Data collection is also increasingly autonomous, with the ability to collect and analyze anonymous viewer data without human intervention.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for city, state, and federal governments to consider new and innovative solutions to improve public safety. Crowd analytics will form a key element of future smart cities, where occupancy monitoring and social distancing gain importance besides ensuring public safety, hygiene, and security. With increasing urbanization, crowd management will become a prerequisite at transportation terminals, such as airports, railway stations, and large community spaces like stadiums and monuments.

Crowd behavior tracking and audience analytics have broad applications across key industries, including in-store retail, smart cities, hospitality, and transportation. For instance, in retail, crowd behavior analytics can improve the customer experience through the analysis of key parameters, such as demographics, footfall, and emotional and behavioral patterns.

Nevertheless, customers will increasingly demand greater control over data recorded through cameras and sensors. Data privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and several other pending regulations, will challenge the analysis of facial characteristics in images, videos, and real-life environments.

Vendors must adopt a privacy-by-design approach in their development strategy to ensure that data collected is anonymized and encrypted.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key factors or indicators driving the crowd analytics market?

What is the scope for innovation and commercialization in this space over the next decade?

What are the key growth opportunities to watch in the next decade?

What are the critical growth success factors for companies seeking to enter this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview

Our Mega Trend Universe

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

Our Mega Trend Universe - Impact on Crowd Analytics

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity - Industry Implications

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

Trend Opportunity Competitive Activity

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

BEETS Trend Implications

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Crowd-Powered Smart Cities for Effective Crowd Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart In-Store Retail for Optimized Shopping Experience

Growth Opportunity 3 - Crowd Transportation Intelligence to Enable Connected and Automated Driving Systems

Critical Growth Success Factors

Conclusion - The Way Forward

5. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxdsic