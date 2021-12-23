New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cat Litter Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192783/?utm_source=GNW

However, the need for pet owners to take care of their pets and provide necessary facilities has bolstered the growth of the segment through increased sales in the e-commerce segment. During the pandemic, companies continued to face unprecedented volatility with transportation as well as ingredient and packaging supply. Although companies are producing and shipping more than ever before, there is a high demand for pet products, including litter. This is further anticipated to rise during the forecast period.



Geographically, the market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the high demand by the pet owners, for innovative products to maintain the hygiene of the cats. Being the largest pet food market in North America, the US pet food market’s growth is attributed to the increase in pet ownership.Furthermore, the expansion of the cat litter market is fueled by a rise in the cat population and an increase in the number of multi-cat households. This is anticipated to drive the demand for cat litter products. Moreover, self-cleaning cat litter helps maintain cat hygiene despite the time constraints of the owners. The weather has a clear influence on litter purchases, as the sales are more during rainy and winter seasons. Cat owners do not allow cats to go out due to harsh and adverse weather conditions, which is further boosting the demand for cat litters. Additionally, the increasing expenditure by cat owners on petcare products is another factor that is likely to result in the growing demand for cat litter. Recently, cats have become beloved family members. Pet owners want their pets to be healthy, happy, and clean. The demand for corresponding care products is growing rapidly worldwide.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Pet Humanization



The growth in the population of pet cats and the increase in the number of multi-cat households are the factors driving the demand for cat litter. In addition, it is becoming easier to take care of cats with the introduction of efficient products in the market. Therefore, self cleaning cat litter helps to maintain the cat’s hygiene, despite the time constraints of the cat’s owner. According to a survey by the American Pet Products Association, there was a significant rise in cat population in the United States, from 73 million in 2000 to about 95 million in 2017. This number is increasing, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period. The shift from pet ‘ownership’ to pet ‘parenting’ has been a crucial trend in the market studied, particularly in the developed countries. About one-third of the households in the developed countries own a pet. This concept of pet humanization led to an increase in health consciousness and generated a demand for pet products, such as cat litter. According to the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), the cat population in the region has been on the rise over the past years. The cat population increased from 102.7 million in 2017 to 110.1 in 2020. Thus, the increasing number of pet owners worldwide and the increased per capita income facilitated pet humanization. This factor is expected to drive the market for sanitation products, like cat litter, among health-conscious pet owners.



North America Dominates the Market



North America had the largest share in 2020. Due to the increasing number of cat owners in the region, the region continues to be the leading market. Countries such as the United States and Canada are the major markets in the region. According to the American Pet Products Association’s survey for 2019-2020, 42.7 million households, which is 40.0% of the population in the United States, own cats as pets, owning 94.2 million cats. Approximately USD 1,000 is spent annually for the well-being of pet cats. According to Boxscoop Designs Inc., Canada, the yearly expenditure for cat litter, such as corn, grass, and walnut, for one large cat is USD 90, USD 87, and USD 75 respectively for Boxscoop cat litter, and is USD 147 for clay litter. There is also an increased number of e-commerce stores offering various pet care products, including cat litter. For instance, according to Amazon.com, the online retail of pet care products in Mexico was recorded at USD 0.48 million in 2020, rising by14.3% from the previous year. Hence, these aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global cat litter market is fragmented with the major players occupying minimal share in the market studied, and others accounting for major share. The top players in the market are Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Church & Dwight Co Inc., Oil-Dri Corporation of America, and The Clorox Company. Manufacturers are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to increase their market shares.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192783/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________