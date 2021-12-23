Global Green Hydrogen Market Outlook to 2027: Compound Annual Growth of 11.8% Forecast During 2021-2027

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Hydrogen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)), By Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Other), Forecast Period 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green hydrogen market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The growing inclination towards sustainable sources of energy for power generation and transportation fuel is a key factor driving the growth of the global green hydrogen market. However, the high cost of its plant setup is likely to hinder its market growth during the forecast period.

The growing investment in green hydrogen projects to promote development of renewable sources of energy is likely to offer potential opportunity to the growth of the global green hydrogen market.

The global green hydrogen market is segmented based on technology and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), and Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE). SOECs have possible application in fuel production, carbon dioxide recycling, and chemicals synthesis. Therefore, SOE is expected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into transportation fuel, power generation, and others.

Geographically, the global green hydrogen market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global market. The growth of the region is being primarily driven by the presence of green hydrogen projects across the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period. Presence of cohesive government initiatives is likely to drive the growth of the regional market.

The key players that are contributing significantly to the growth of the global green hydrogen market include Haldor Topsoe A/S, Ballard Power Systems Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Man Energy Solutions SE, and others.

These companies are making continuous investments in R&D to make progress in producing technologically advanced green hydrogen. Mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, production capacity expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market place.

