Proto Oncogene Protein C-MYC Inhibitors Industry 2021 Featuring Insights for 15+ Companies and Drugs, Including RRx-001 (EpicentRx) and WP1066 (Moleculin Biotech)

This report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors.



Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



RRx-001: EpicentRx Inc.

RRx-001 is a next generation, small molecule anticancer immunotherapeutic that downregulates the CD47/SIRP? axis and repolarizes TAMs and other immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment to an immunostimulatory phenotype. RRx-001 is designed to be used either as a monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy, radiation therapy or immunotherapy. RRx-001 has Orphan Drug designation from FDA for SCLC, neuroendocrine cancer and glioblastoma, and from EMA for SCLC.



WP1066: Moleculin Biotech

WP1066 is the company's flagship Immune/Transcription Modulator. It has been the subject of over 50 peer-reviewed articles and its activity against p-STAT3 has now been validated in independent laboratories around the globe. WP1066 and other congeners (molecules similar in structure) in this portfolio have demonstrated in animal models the ability of this new class of agents to increase the natural immune response to tumor activity.



Therapeutics Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players

There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors. The companies which have their Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, EpicentRx.



Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors drugs?

How many Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Proto oncogene protein c-myc inhibitors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

EpicentRx Inc.

Moleculin Biotech

Peptomyc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Plexxikon

CURACLE

Aptose Biosciences

Kintor Pharmaceutical

Escend Pharmaceuticals

Hillstream BioPharma

Key Products

RRx-001

WP1066

OMO 103

C41443

PLX 51107

CU 04

APTO-253

GT19077

ES-4000

HSB-510

