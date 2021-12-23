Global Boat Leisure Market 2021: The Impact and Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Boat Leisure Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global boat leisure market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Growing interest in recreational and competitive boating activities are the major driving factor for market growth. The technical advancement and introduction of connected boats are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had restrained recreational activities due to travel restrictions and social distancing norms. Due to this, the market of boat leisure had recorded a reduction in revenue. Post COVID-19 crisis the market growth will slowly get onto its track as the people come start to travel again.

The global boat leisure market is segmented based on the boat type and monitoring equipment. Based on the boat type, the market is segmented into motorized/power boats (including super yachts, flybridge yachts, sport yachts, long range yachts, and others) and non-motorized boats (including kayaks, canoes, and others). Based on monitoring equipment, the market is sub-segmented into IoT sensors (including water detection sensors, voltage meters, and temperature & motion sensors), telematics solutions, and others.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific will show significant growth in the boat leisure market with the rising governmental support for the development of tourism in the region. China is the major contributor to this growth owing to the abundance of water resources including coastline, inland lakes, and rivers. Additionally, the supportive government initiatives and leisure activities of yachts will boost the demand for recreational watercraft in China.

The major companies serving the global boat leisure market include Mahindra Marine Pvt. Ltd., Malibu Boats, Inc., Marince Products Corp., MasterCraft, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Baja Marine, Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc., and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

Market Segmentation

Global Boat Leisure Market Research and Analysis by Boat Type

Global Boat Leisure Market Research and Analysis by Monitoring Equipment

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global boat leisure market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global boat leisure market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global boat leisure market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

Current Industry Analysis and Growth Potential Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Boat Leisure Market

Recovery Scenario of Global Boat Leisure Market

2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Mahindra Marine Pvt. Ltd.

3.1.2. Malibu Boats, Inc.

3.1.3. Marince Products Corp.

3.1.4. AB Volvo

3.1.5. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Boat Leisure Market by Boat Type

5.1.1. Motorized/Power Boats

5.1.1.1. Super Yachts

5.1.1.2. Flybridge Yachts

5.1.1.3. Sport Yachts

5.1.1.4. Long Range Yachts

5.1.1.5. Others

5.1.2. Non-Motorized Boats

5.1.2.1. Kayaks

5.1.2.2. Canoes

5.1.2.3. Others

5.2. Global Boat Leisure Market by Monitoring Equipment

5.2.1. Boat and Yacht Monitoring Solutions

5.2.2. IoT Sensors

5.2.3. Telematics Solutions



6. Regional Analysis



7. Company Profiles

AB Volvo

Avon Boats

Azimut Benetti Group

Baja Marine

Bavaria Yachtbau

Beneteau Group

Bennington Marine LLC,

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.

Brunswick Corp.

Catalina Yachts

Chaparral Boats Inc.

Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.

Ferretti S.P.A.

Fountain Powerboats, Inc.

Godfrey Pontoon Group

Groupe Beneteau

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.

Mahindra Marine Pvt. Ltd.

Malibu Boats, Inc.

Marince Products Corp.

MasterCraft

Ranger Boats

Sunseeker International Ltd.

The MasterCraft Boat Co.

Tracker Boats

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgvvvw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.