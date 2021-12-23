2021 Update of the No-Alcohol Beverages Market in the U.S.

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report from Beverage Marketing Corporation scrutinizes the always-changing marketplace by identifying and quantifying emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing.

The answers you need

In an industry where innovation is a constant, this report provides in-depth analysis of ways innovation is changing the beverage landscape through the emergence of new categories and brands. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories. It also looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.

Questions answered include:

What new categories are enlivening the U.S. beverage market?

How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?

What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?

Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?

Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?

Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?

This report features

Get a comprehensive overview of several fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.

To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole.

Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:

Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.

Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation - from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.

Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.

Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, cannabis-infused beverages, premium sodas, dairy alternatives, premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, functional beverages, probiotics, energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.

Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment. Companies/brands covered may include: Alkaline Water Co, Apres, Argo Tea, AriZona, Bang Energy, BioSteel, Bulletproof Coffee, C4, Califia Farms, Calypso Lemonade, Celsius, Cheribundi, Evamor, GT's Living Foods, GoodBelly, Guayaki, Harmless Harvest, Health-Ade, High Brew, Hint Water, Humm Kombucha, Inko's, Karma Wellness Water, Kitu Super Coffee, La Croix, Lifeway, Mamma Chia, MatchaBar, Neuro, Oatly, Olipop, OWYN, Protein2O, Purity Organic, Q Tonic, Ready Nutrition, Reed's, Sambazon, Soylent, Sparkling ICE, Suja, Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds, Trimino, Vita Coco, Voss, Zevia, Zola Acai and more.

Up and coming beverage companies market research analysts' take on the brands to watch in the various non-alcohol sectors and what they are doing to differentiate themselves as well as discussion of the strengths of various emerging brands and categories and the challenges they'll face going forward.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EMERGING NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SEGMENTS

The Up-and-Coming Beverages

2. THE NEXT WAVE OF NO-ALCOHOL BEVERAGES IN THE U.S.

HIGH-END WATER

Overview

Sparkling ICE

Alkaline88

Aquahydrate

Eternal

Voss

Icelandic Glacial

Zen WTR

Liquid Death

Perfect Hydration

Flow Water

Just Water

Boxed Water is Better

Nirvana Springs

Richard's Rainwater

Evamor

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water

Hawaii Volcanic

BLK

Hy Vida

HFactor

Ounce Water

OxiGen

Aqua Carpatica

iDrink Multi-Vitamin Water

Proud Source

Path Water

Szent

Rebel Beverage Labs (Loftiwater)

DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES

Overview

Califia Farms

Ripple Foods

Oatly

SunOpta

Saputo

A2 Milk

Alexandre Family Farm

Sproud

New Barn

Malk

Three Trees

Milkadamia

Mooala

Elmhurst Milked

Halsa Oatgurt

Koita

Panos Farms

Borden Dairy

Hart Dairy

NotCo

TurtleTree

Lavva

Minor Figures

Nutpods

Good Karma

PREMIUM SODAS

Overview

Reed's

Boylan's

Jones Soda

Zevia

Tractor Soda

Dry Soda

Hotlips

Maine Root

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Cheerwine

Green Bee Soda

Grown-up Soda (GuS)

Sprecher

United Sodas of America

Fresquita

Bundaberg

Original New York Seltzer

Diabolo

New Wave Soda

PREMIUM JUICE

Overview

Bolthouse Farms

Purity Organic

Calypso Lemonade

Sambazon

Zola Acai

Mamma Chia

Ralph & Charlie's

Cheribundi

Cawston Press8

Uncle Matt's Organics

Natalie's Orchid Island

Poppilu Antioxidant Lemonade

Sol-Ti

Smart Pressed Juice

Makomas Juice

Swoon5

Barfresh Group

De La Calle Tepache

Fruitish, Krisp Flavas

Orange Toucan Moringa8

Amarumayu

Agua Bonita

Ruby Hibiscus Water

New Tree Fruit Co.

Better Juice

SPORTS BEVERAGES/ENHANCED WATER

Overview

Roar Organic

BioSteel

Ready Nutrition

Hoist

Coco5

DripDrop

SOS Hydration

Hydrant

Tandem

Electrolit

Barcode

Greater Than

Enhanced Recovery

Nooma

Halo

Lemon Perfect

Mode

Play Mode

Glukos

BYLT

Five Organic

Berri Fit

LivTru

Dyla Brands (Stur Liquid Water Enhancer)

Waterdrop

PREMIUM READY-TO-DRINK TEAS

Overview

AriZona

Milo's Famous Sweet Tea

Joe Tea

My Muse

Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds

Sound Sparkling Tea

Minna

Tempo Sparkling Tea

Argo Tea

Inko's

MatchaBar

Shaka Tea

Moonshine Sweet Tea

Doc's Tea

Tao of Tea

Bos Rooibos

Bhakti Chai

Evy

Dona Chai

Motto

HopTea

Seven Teas

Cusa Powdered Tea

Tea Drops

TeaOnic

Numi

Zest Tea

Tea of a Kind

Eighth Wonder

Sarilla Draft Tea

Thaiwala

Enroot

Weird Tea

Ku Cha

Rishi

Halfday

Saint James Tea

Humanitea

Asi Yaupon Tea

Yaupon Brothers

YaYaYa Yaupon

PLANT-BASED WATERS

Overview

Vita Coco

Zico

Harmless Harvest

C2O

Obrigado Coconut Water

Blue Monkey

Waikoko

Eliya Coconut Water

Taja Coconut

Kalena Sparkling Coconut Water

CoAqua Coconut Water

Buddha Brands

Once Upon a Coconut

Genius Juice

Aloe Gloe

DetoxWater

Treo Fruit & Birch Water

TreTap

Sap!

True Nopal Cactus Water

Cactus! Desert Hydrator

Sapsucker

Caliwater

Pricklee

Pickle Juice

Tsamma Watermelon/Sarah's Homegrown

Bhoomi Cane Water

Qanya Cane Water

ESSENCE WATERS

Overview

Hint Water

La Croix/Curate

Waterloo Sparkling

Spindrift

Hal's Seltzer

Sanzo

Ugly

Angry Seltzer

Big Swig

KOMBUCHA

Overview

GT's Kombucha

Health-Ade

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Live Kombucha

Humm Kombucha

Revive Kombucha

Better Booch

Marin Kombucha

Buchi

Rise Kombucha

Rowdy Mermaid

Mobtown Fermentation (Wild Kombucha)

WhaleBird

Element

KTonic

Greenbelt

Bear's Fruit

Kombucha Town

Holy Kombucha

Remedy Drinks

Cove

GUT-HEALTH

Overview

Lifeway

Bragg

Olipop

Poppi

Culture Pop

Huzzah!

Hellowater

GoodBelly

Karma Wellness Water

GoLive

Shire City Tonics

Up Mountain Switchel

Superior Switchel

Muniq

Mayawell

WaNu

PREMIUM MIXERS

Overview

Fever-Tree

Q Tonic

Distill Ventures/Seedlip

Mocktails

Ripe Craft Bar Juice

Owl's Brew

East Imperial

Owen's Craft Mixers

Frose (Kelvin Slush Co.)

18.21 Bitters

Navy Hill

Nectar Girl

Arriba Chelada

Tost

Kin Euphorics

ZBiotics

Avec

Mocktail Club

Revitalyte

Athletic Beer

Top Note

Hiyo

CANNABIS BEVERAGES

Overview

Lighthouse

Sweet Reason

Daytrip

Vybes

Mood33

Ceria

Weller

Recess

Sprig

Kalo

LaDiDa

Wnder

CBD Living

Cloud Water

Cann5

St. Peter's (Green Monke)

Defy

Mad Tasty

Trip Hemp

RTD PROTEIN AND MEAL REPLACEMENT DRINKS

Overview

Premier Protein (BellRing Brands)

Orgain

OWYN (Only What You Need)

Soylent

Huel

Protein2O

Trimino Protein Infused Water

Slim-Fast

Iconic

Koia

Apres

Powerful Yogurt

Click

CTRL

LA Libations (Don't Quit/Golden Wing/Orro)

Happy Viking

Your Super

TrueFit

Vega

FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES

Overview

Vital Proteins

Neuro

FitAid

Kill Cliff

Laird Superfood

Shine Water

Space Shake

Phocus

Stay Cool

GacLife

Good Idea

VitaCup

WellWell

BioLift

Lokai

Swirlit

Breinfuel

Leilo

Odyssey Mushroom Elixir

MATE/GUAYUSA

Overview

Guayaki

Yerbae

Clean Cause

HIGH-END ENERGY DRINKS

Overview

VPX/Redline/Bang

C4

3D/Alani Nu

Rowdy

Celsius

Guru Energy

G Fuel

X2

Uptime

EBoost

Zoa

Goat Fuel

A Shock

Ghost

Sway

Muscle Pharm (MP Combat, Fit Miss)

Nocco

Raze

Tea Riot

Sunshine Beverages

Azu/Oca

Glukos

Bawls/Crunk!!!

Marquis

Patria

SHOTS

Overview

Vitamin Energy

Forto

Vive Organic

So Good So You

Ethan's Functional Shots

Kor Shots

Morning Recovery

Monfefo

HPP/CLEANSES

Overview

Suja

Forager

Rebbl

Dirty Lemon Detox Drinks

Garden of Flavor

Urban Remedy

WTRMLN WTR

Deluxe Honeydrop

Lumi

READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE

Overview

La Colombe

Bulletproof Coffee

Kitu Life Super Coffee

High Brew

Kohana

Cuvee Coffee

Forto

Rise Brewing

Grady's

Lucky Jack

Wandering Bear

Riff

Black Rifle

Dutch Bros

Bluestone Lane

Verve Coffee Roasters

Loco Coffee

Steeped Coffee

Alpine Start

Explorer

Slingshot Coffee

Snowing in Space

Elemental Beverage

Bellwether Coffee

Taika

Quokka

FairWave

Trade

Seva

Jot

Crio Bru

Clevr

Copper Cow

Husky Sparkling Coffee

PREMIUM KIDS' BEVERAGES

Overview

Good2Grow

Rethink Kids Water

Sneakz

Juicy Juice

Silly Juice

Hapi Water

Kaylee's Culture

