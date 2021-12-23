2021 Update of the No-Alcohol Beverages Market in the U.S.

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report from Beverage Marketing Corporation scrutinizes the always-changing marketplace by identifying and quantifying emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing.
The answers you need
In an industry where innovation is a constant, this report provides in-depth analysis of ways innovation is changing the beverage landscape through the emergence of new categories and brands. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories. It also looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.
Questions answered include:
- What new categories are enlivening the U.S. beverage market?
- How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?
- What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?
- Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?
- Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?
- Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?
This report features
Get a comprehensive overview of several fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.
To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole.
Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:
- Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.
- Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation - from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.
- Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.
- Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, cannabis-infused beverages, premium sodas, dairy alternatives, premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, functional beverages, probiotics, energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.
- Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment. Companies/brands covered may include: Alkaline Water Co, Apres, Argo Tea, AriZona, Bang Energy, BioSteel, Bulletproof Coffee, C4, Califia Farms, Calypso Lemonade, Celsius, Cheribundi, Evamor, GT's Living Foods, GoodBelly, Guayaki, Harmless Harvest, Health-Ade, High Brew, Hint Water, Humm Kombucha, Inko's, Karma Wellness Water, Kitu Super Coffee, La Croix, Lifeway, Mamma Chia, MatchaBar, Neuro, Oatly, Olipop, OWYN, Protein2O, Purity Organic, Q Tonic, Ready Nutrition, Reed's, Sambazon, Soylent, Sparkling ICE, Suja, Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds, Trimino, Vita Coco, Voss, Zevia, Zola Acai and more.
- Up and coming beverage companies market research analysts' take on the brands to watch in the various non-alcohol sectors and what they are doing to differentiate themselves as well as discussion of the strengths of various emerging brands and categories and the challenges they'll face going forward.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EMERGING NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SEGMENTS
- The Up-and-Coming Beverages
2. THE NEXT WAVE OF NO-ALCOHOL BEVERAGES IN THE U.S.
HIGH-END WATER
- Overview
- Sparkling ICE
- Alkaline88
- Aquahydrate
- Eternal
- Voss
- Icelandic Glacial
- Zen WTR
- Liquid Death
- Perfect Hydration
- Flow Water
- Just Water
- Boxed Water is Better
- Nirvana Springs
- Richard's Rainwater
- Evamor
- Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water
- Hawaii Volcanic
- BLK
- Hy Vida
- HFactor
- Ounce Water
- OxiGen
- Aqua Carpatica
- iDrink Multi-Vitamin Water
- Proud Source
- Path Water
- Szent
- Rebel Beverage Labs (Loftiwater)
DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES
- Overview
- Califia Farms
- Ripple Foods
- Oatly
- SunOpta
- Saputo
- A2 Milk
- Alexandre Family Farm
- Sproud
- New Barn
- Malk
- Three Trees
- Milkadamia
- Mooala
- Elmhurst Milked
- Halsa Oatgurt
- Koita
- Panos Farms
- Borden Dairy
- Hart Dairy
- NotCo
- TurtleTree
- Lavva
- Minor Figures
- Nutpods
- Good Karma
PREMIUM SODAS
- Overview
- Reed's
- Boylan's
- Jones Soda
- Zevia
- Tractor Soda
- Dry Soda
- Hotlips
- Maine Root
- Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
- Cheerwine
- Green Bee Soda
- Grown-up Soda (GuS)
- Sprecher
- United Sodas of America
- Fresquita
- Bundaberg
- Original New York Seltzer
- Diabolo
- New Wave Soda
PREMIUM JUICE
- Overview
- Bolthouse Farms
- Purity Organic
- Calypso Lemonade
- Sambazon
- Zola Acai
- Mamma Chia
- Ralph & Charlie's
- Cheribundi
- Cawston Press8
- Uncle Matt's Organics
- Natalie's Orchid Island
- Poppilu Antioxidant Lemonade
- Sol-Ti
- Smart Pressed Juice
- Makomas Juice
- Swoon5
- Barfresh Group
- De La Calle Tepache
- Fruitish, Krisp Flavas
- Orange Toucan Moringa8
- Amarumayu
- Agua Bonita
- Ruby Hibiscus Water
- New Tree Fruit Co.
- Better Juice
SPORTS BEVERAGES/ENHANCED WATER
- Overview
- Roar Organic
- BioSteel
- Ready Nutrition
- Hoist
- Coco5
- DripDrop
- SOS Hydration
- Hydrant
- Tandem
- Electrolit
- Barcode
- Greater Than
- Enhanced Recovery
- Nooma
- Halo
- Lemon Perfect
- Mode
- Play Mode
- Glukos
- BYLT
- Five Organic
- Berri Fit
- LivTru
- Dyla Brands (Stur Liquid Water Enhancer)
- Waterdrop
PREMIUM READY-TO-DRINK TEAS
- Overview
- AriZona
- Milo's Famous Sweet Tea
- Joe Tea
- My Muse
- Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds
- Sound Sparkling Tea
- Minna
- Tempo Sparkling Tea
- Argo Tea
- Inko's
- MatchaBar
- Shaka Tea
- Moonshine Sweet Tea
- Doc's Tea
- Tao of Tea
- Bos Rooibos
- Bhakti Chai
- Evy
- Dona Chai
- Motto
- HopTea
- Seven Teas
- Cusa Powdered Tea
- Tea Drops
- TeaOnic
- Numi
- Zest Tea
- Tea of a Kind
- Eighth Wonder
- Sarilla Draft Tea
- Thaiwala
- Enroot
- Weird Tea
- Ku Cha
- Rishi
- Halfday
- Saint James Tea
- Humanitea
- Asi Yaupon Tea
- Yaupon Brothers
- YaYaYa Yaupon
PLANT-BASED WATERS
- Overview
- Vita Coco
- Zico
- Harmless Harvest
- C2O
- Obrigado Coconut Water
- Blue Monkey
- Waikoko
- Eliya Coconut Water
- Taja Coconut
- Kalena Sparkling Coconut Water
- CoAqua Coconut Water
- Buddha Brands
- Once Upon a Coconut
- Genius Juice
- Aloe Gloe
- DetoxWater
- Treo Fruit & Birch Water
- TreTap
- Sap!
- True Nopal Cactus Water
- Cactus! Desert Hydrator
- Sapsucker
- Caliwater
- Pricklee
- Pickle Juice
- Tsamma Watermelon/Sarah's Homegrown
- Bhoomi Cane Water
- Qanya Cane Water
ESSENCE WATERS
- Overview
- Hint Water
- La Croix/Curate
- Waterloo Sparkling
- Spindrift
- Hal's Seltzer
- Sanzo
- Ugly
- Angry Seltzer
- Big Swig
KOMBUCHA
- Overview
- GT's Kombucha
- Health-Ade
- Brew Dr. Kombucha
- Live Kombucha
- Humm Kombucha
- Revive Kombucha
- Better Booch
- Marin Kombucha
- Buchi
- Rise Kombucha
- Rowdy Mermaid
- Mobtown Fermentation (Wild Kombucha)
- WhaleBird
- Element
- KTonic
- Greenbelt
- Bear's Fruit
- Kombucha Town
- Holy Kombucha
- Remedy Drinks
- Cove
GUT-HEALTH
- Overview
- Lifeway
- Bragg
- Olipop
- Poppi
- Culture Pop
- Huzzah!
- Hellowater
- GoodBelly
- Karma Wellness Water
- GoLive
- Shire City Tonics
- Up Mountain Switchel
- Superior Switchel
- Muniq
- Mayawell
- WaNu
PREMIUM MIXERS
- Overview
- Fever-Tree
- Q Tonic
- Distill Ventures/Seedlip
- Mocktails
- Ripe Craft Bar Juice
- Owl's Brew
- East Imperial
- Owen's Craft Mixers
- Frose (Kelvin Slush Co.)
- 18.21 Bitters
- Navy Hill
- Nectar Girl
- Arriba Chelada
- Tost
- Kin Euphorics
- ZBiotics
- Avec
- Mocktail Club
- Revitalyte
- Athletic Beer
- Top Note
- Hiyo
CANNABIS BEVERAGES
- Overview
- Lighthouse
- Sweet Reason
- Daytrip
- Vybes
- Mood33
- Ceria
- Weller
- Recess
- Sprig
- Kalo
- LaDiDa
- Wnder
- CBD Living
- Cloud Water
- Cann5
- St. Peter's (Green Monke)
- Defy
- Mad Tasty
- Trip Hemp
RTD PROTEIN AND MEAL REPLACEMENT DRINKS
- Overview
- Premier Protein (BellRing Brands)
- Orgain
- OWYN (Only What You Need)
- Soylent
- Huel
- Protein2O
- Trimino Protein Infused Water
- Slim-Fast
- Iconic
- Koia
- Apres
- Powerful Yogurt
- Click
- CTRL
- LA Libations (Don't Quit/Golden Wing/Orro)
- Happy Viking
- Your Super
- TrueFit
- Vega
FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- Overview
- Vital Proteins
- Neuro
- FitAid
- Kill Cliff
- Laird Superfood
- Shine Water
- Space Shake
- Phocus
- Stay Cool
- GacLife
- Good Idea
- VitaCup
- WellWell
- BioLift
- Lokai
- Swirlit
- Breinfuel
- Leilo
- Odyssey Mushroom Elixir
MATE/GUAYUSA
- Overview
- Guayaki
- Yerbae
- Clean Cause
HIGH-END ENERGY DRINKS
- Overview
- VPX/Redline/Bang
- C4
- 3D/Alani Nu
- Rowdy
- Celsius
- Guru Energy
- G Fuel
- X2
- Uptime
- EBoost
- Zoa
- Goat Fuel
- A Shock
- Ghost
- Sway
- Muscle Pharm (MP Combat, Fit Miss)
- Nocco
- Raze
- Tea Riot
- Sunshine Beverages
- Azu/Oca
- Glukos
- Bawls/Crunk!!!
- Marquis
- Patria
SHOTS
- Overview
- Vitamin Energy
- Forto
- Vive Organic
- So Good So You
- Ethan's Functional Shots
- Kor Shots
- Morning Recovery
- Monfefo
HPP/CLEANSES
- Overview
- Suja
- Forager
- Rebbl
- Dirty Lemon Detox Drinks
- Garden of Flavor
- Urban Remedy
- WTRMLN WTR
- Deluxe Honeydrop
- Lumi
READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE
- Overview
- La Colombe
- Bulletproof Coffee
- Kitu Life Super Coffee
- High Brew
- Kohana
- Cuvee Coffee
- Forto
- Rise Brewing
- Grady's
- Lucky Jack
- Wandering Bear
- Riff
- Black Rifle
- Dutch Bros
- Bluestone Lane
- Verve Coffee Roasters
- Loco Coffee
- Steeped Coffee
- Alpine Start
- Explorer
- Slingshot Coffee
- Snowing in Space
- Elemental Beverage
- Bellwether Coffee
- Taika
- Quokka
- FairWave
- Trade
- Seva
- Jot
- Crio Bru
- Clevr
- Copper Cow
- Husky Sparkling Coffee
PREMIUM KIDS' BEVERAGES
- Overview
- Good2Grow
- Rethink Kids Water
- Sneakz
- Juicy Juice
- Silly Juice
- Hapi Water
- Kaylee's Culture
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbazhz
Source: Beverage Marketing