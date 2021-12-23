US Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Report 2021 - Surging Demand for Generic Drugs and Biologic Innovation with Increasing Patent Expiry

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Research Report by Drug, Synthesis, Product, Workflow, Application, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market size was estimated at USD 25.28 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 28.98 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% reaching USD 49.56 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Drug, the market was studied across Generics and Innovative.

Based on Synthesis, the market was studied across Biotech and Synthetic.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HP-API), and Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (Traditional API).

Based on Workflow, the market was studied across Clinical and Commercial.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Glaucoma, Hormonal, and Oncology.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



