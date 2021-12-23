New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Loss Treatment Products Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192773/?utm_source=GNW



The presence of an alternative treatment options for hair loss such as hair transplant surgery, laser, and light-based therapies and high cost of medication is going to restrain the market in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Rising Concerns Regarding Hair Loss among Women



Hair loss is a critical issue among men and women across the world. Men, owing to Androgenetic Alopecia or common male pattern baldness (MPB), have been suffering from hair loss for long. However, recently, women are also experiencing increased hair loss, due to external factors, such as environmental pollution and chemicals. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 40% of women have visible hair loss by the age of 40. In most cases, hair loss in women affects their self-image and emotional well-being. As a result, the American Hair Loss Association recognized hair loss in women to be a serious life-altering condition that cannot be ignored anymore. Hormone imbalance and diseases are the primary reasons for hair loss. In such cases, hair loss is often naturally reversed, as the subject undergoes unpredictable patterns of growth and shedding.



Asia- Pacific Dominates the Market



North America is having a huge market for hair loss medication and is going to dominate the market over the period of forecast followed by Europe. According to American Hair Loss Association more than 80 million men and women are suffering from hair loss problems in the US alone. There are many positive initiatives taken by organizations such as NAAF and the American Hair Loss Association. According to the Eurostat, the population in the European Union between 15-60 years is expected to decline by 2060, while the population above 60 years is expected to grow from 18% to 30%. Similarly, in America, the ageing population is forecasted to be doubled by 2060 to reach 98 million. Increased hair loss problems due to ageing have strongly affected the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The hair loss treatments market is very competitive with a large number of international and regional companies fighting for the money. Both Beauty and Pharmaceutical companies are developing new formulas and product launches to keep up with the technological advancements in new product releases.



