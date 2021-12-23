$6.87 Bn Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market by ndication, Age Group, Class, Route, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market Research Report by Indication, Age Group, Class, Route, Distrubution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 6,392.52 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,879.55 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% reaching USD 10,119.95 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Indication, the market was studied across Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, and COPD.

Based on Age Group, the market was studied across Adults, Children 2 to 5, and Children 6 to 12.

Based on Class, the market was studied across Allergy Blocker, Anticholinergic, Antihistamine, Decongestants, Mast Cell inhibitors, and Nasal steroids.

Based on Route, the market was studied across Inhalation, Nasal Spray, and Tropical Lotion.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Hospital Medical Store, Online Pharmacy, and Pharmacy Retail.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Companies Mentioned

Allergan plc

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cipla Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Mylan N.V.

Navajo Manufacturing Company Inc.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Perrigo Company plc

Preferred Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Low cost involved with generic prescription drugs

5.2.2. Increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD disorders

5.2.3. High healthcare cost in developed regions

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Stringent regulations for generic drugs

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and increasing FDA approvals

5.4.2. Inclination towards generic medicines in developed countries due to increasing healthcare cost

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Pricing pressure due to presence of multiple players in the segment



6. Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market, by Indication

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Allergic Rhinitis

6.3. Asthma

6.4. COPD



7. Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market, by Age Group

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adults

7.3. Children 2 to 5

7.4. Children 6 to 12



8. Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market, by Class

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Allergy Blocker

8.3. Anticholinergic

8.4. Antihistamine

8.5. Decongestant

8.6. Mast Cell Inhibitor

8.7. Nasal Steroid



9. Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market, by Route

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Inhalation

9.3. Nasal Spray

9.4. Tropical Lotion



10. Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospital Medical Store

10.3. Online Pharmacy

10.4. Pharmacy Retail



11. Americas Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market



12. Asia-Pacific Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Inhalation & Nasal Sprays Generic Drugs Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles













