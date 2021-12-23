New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Training Aircraft Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2030)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192764/?utm_source=GNW

However, the growing emphasis on the training of fighter pilots on advanced trainer aircraft may lead to the growth of the military trainer aircraft market during the forecast period.



On the other hand, the increasing cost of manufacturing military trainer aircraft may pose a major restraint for the market. Currently, the ongoing trend has shifted from the development of heavier trainer aircraft to light trainer aircraft. Various companies are now focused on the development of light trainer aircraft with advanced capabilities.



Technological advancement may lead to countries, worldwide, replacing their aging military trainer with new light trainer aircraft, which is likely to propel growth in the near future.



Key Market Trends



The Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share by Revenue in 2020



Currently, the fixed-wing aircraft segment has the highest share by revenue. The increasing number of developments, in terms of fixed-wing military trainer aircraft, and the increasing number of trainer programs, may lead to the growth of the segment. Moreover, the introduction of various new fighter aircraft by manufacturers, worldwide, may lead to countries requiring trainer aircraft, in order to train their pilots. In October 2020, Airbus unveiled a trainer jet program for the Spanish Air Force that will replace the F-5 advanced training aircraft fleet currently in service. The future trainer aircraft are anticipated to provide pilot training for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and New Generation Fighter (NGF) programs. The Airbus Future Jet Trainer (AFJT) will provide trainer aircraft with advanced avionics that is capable of simulating current and future complex scenarios. The prototype of the aircraft is expected to be developed by 2025 and deliveries are expected to be begun by 2027. In August 2021, India’s state-owned aerospace and defense firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced that its Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) aircraft completed spin certification flight testing. Earlier in February 2021, HAL received an RFP from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft. The RFP includes an option for the IAF to procure 38 additional trainers. In addition, India is in the line to conduct the first flight for its homegrown HTT 40 basic trainer aircraft. The prototype aircraft, after its testing operations, may be used for the first-stage training of all flying cadets. Currently, India relies on the Pilatus PC7 MK2 trainer, which was purchased after the grounding of the older fleet of HPT 32 trainers. The introduction of the new trainer aircraft in the Indian Air Force is likely to help the pilots get a better training experience. Thus, the upcoming developments are expected to increase the focus on this segment.



North America will Continue to Hold a Major Share in the Military Trainer Aircraft Market over the next decade



Presently, North America is generating the highest revenue in the military trainer aircraft market. The North American region is witnessing significant developments related to military trainer aircraft. New technical solutions and the application of modern technologies have led to the introduction of various combat aircraft configurations, with a significant improvement in reliability, flight performance, and operational performance, through the creation of new features that enhance the ability to integrate sensors and process information. The United States is involved in the development of new, hi-tech fighter jets, and it is currently planning to replace the aging trainer aircraft and procure newer generation of trainer aircraft to train the pilots. Currently, Boeing T-X aircraft is a new, advanced pilot training system that is being offered by Boeing, in partnership with Saab, for the T-X advanced pilot training program of the US Air Force (USAF). The T-X aircraft is intended to replace the aging T-38 trainer fleet of the United States Air Force (USAF). In 2018, Aero Vodochody, a Czech aircraft manufacturer, and Israel Aerospace Industries entered a partnership, to pitch variants of the L-159 and L-39NG jets to the US Air Force and Marine Corps, as light attack platforms. In partnership with IAI, Aero may offer the USAF a multi-mission aircraft, with the best available technology, thereby, increasing the potential of the US Air Force. The increasing number of deliveries of fighter aircraft is likely to lead to the US procuring more trainer aircraft. Additionally, Airbus helicopter reported its plans to introduce the versatile and market-leading H135 aircraft as the future training helicopter for the US Navy, at the Naval Helicopter Association’s Fleet Fly-in at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Pensacola, Florida, in October 2019. Airbus pilots may also conduct orientation flights with the US Navy pilots and other stakeholders, to demonstrate the capabilities of the H135 trainer aircraft. Additionally, the helicopter has been equipped with the most advanced technologies available, like 4-axis autopilot and One Engine Inoperable (OEI) training mode. The H135 trainer aircraft shall provide future pilots with an ideal platform for training missions, conducted over water, and in reduced visibility. Thus, the various ongoing developments may lead to a growth of the military trainer aircraft in the North American region, in the near future.



Competitive Landscape



In 2020, major players in the market studied, such as Textron Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, BAE Systems PLC, Leonardo SpA, and Embraer SA, held significant market shares. The market for military trainer aircraft is fragmented. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations, which are being undertaken by various companies, have led the key players to strengthen their presence in the market. Boeing is expected to become the largest market shareholder in this market once it starts delivering its advanced trainer jet aircraft, the T-7A Red Hawk, whose contract from the United States alone is worth USD 9.2 billion with planned procurement of at least 350 units in the next 15-20 years. TAI’s Hurjet and Rostec’s Sukhoi based light jet models that are being pitched favorably in the Middle East, Central Europe, and African nations would play a key role in the market as their success in these regions can promote their demand across smaller Asian nations and in Latin America, which is currently dominated by light attack aircraft of the 70s and 80s as well as used aircraft received from allies like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Israel, India, Singapore, and Australia. Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Hurjet trainer/light attack aircraft is anticipated to replace the Northrop T-38 Talon currently in service for the trainer role. The first flight of the aircraft is expected to be completed by late 2022. Various countries are currently replacing their aging fleet of trainer aircraft with new-generation aircraft that will provide enhanced training services. In this regard, the Colombian Air Force (CAF) selected Textron to provide eight Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft with an option for the purchase of additional eight aircraft in October 2020. The first batch of aircraft was delivered in 2021 and the second batch of aircraft is scheduled to be delivered by end of 2022. Similarly, in September 2020, Textron was awarded a USD 162 million agreement for 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan IIs from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), the aircraft are expected to be delivered by early 2023. Such contracts are anticatped to support the growth of the companies to increase share in the market.



