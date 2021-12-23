Global Integration Platform as a Service Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Boomi, Jitterbit and IBM Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Integration Platform as a Service Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (API Management, B2B Integration, Data Integration), Deployment Model (Public and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market size is expected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2021 to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, exponentially increasing cloud real-time monitoring services, and need for business agility, faster deployment, and scalability are a few factors driving the growth of the iPaaS market.

Adoption of application integration has become critical in order to improve business efficiency, enhance scalability, and reduce IT costs

Application integration is an integration framework which forms middleware, a collection of technologies and services to enable the integration of systems and applications across an enterprise. Small and large organizations implement application integration as it has become a mission-critical priority to connect different applications and support application collaboration across the enterprise to improve the overall business efficiency, enhance scalability, and reduce IT costs. MuleSoft, Oracle, IBM, and Informatica are some of the major players offering application integration services.

Private cloud deployment enables an enterprise to have more control over their server, infrastructure and systems according to business requirements

Private cloud is a secure cloud-based environment that offers a high level of security, enabling end users to store and process critical data within the firewall of an enterprise. This deployment model enables an enterprise to have more control over the server, infrastructure, and systems that can be configured as per the business requirements. The private cloud deployment model reduces the risks, security issues, and the regulatory hurdles associated with the cloud. Private cloud is popular among enterprises that want a secure and reliable environment to store mission-critical data. The security concerns associated with storage are addressed through secure access of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or by providing the physical location within the enterprise firewall system. In industries such as healthcare and pharmaceutical, transfer of data to the cloud would mean violation of norms, and hence, private cloud is preferred. Though private cloud provides highly secured, central storage, and authorized access, it does not deliver short-term economies that the public cloud does.

Large Enterprises are choosing iPaaS due to ease of operations and enhanced scalability

The intensely competitive market scenario has encouraged SMEs to invest in iPaaS solutions to reach their desired target audience. The traction of iPaaS solutions in large enterprises is said to be higher than SMEs. This is due to their ability to adapt as well as leverage the benefits of advanced technologies. The ever-increasing amount of data drives the need to invest in IT infrastructure. The mentioned factors allow enterprises to provide a solution through real-time access of data to the employees. Large enterprises are adopting iPaaS solutions to enhance the operational efficiency of their businesses across regions. They are expected to invest significantly to implement suitable iPaaS service types, which would enable enterprises to save on infrastructure costs, improve business functioning, and sustain in intense competition.

The recent advancements in technology are revolutionizing the point of sale and supply for retail and consumer goods industry; thus, creating new opportunities and avenues for revenue and growth.

The retail and consumer goods industry has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries in terms of the adoption of advanced technologies. Thus, iPaaS technology will quickly be adopted during the forecast period as the premier way to integrate software as its benefits to retailers and consumers become more well known. Recent advancements in technology are revolutionizing the points of sale (POS) and supply, creating new opportunities and avenues for revenue and growth.

North America to dominate the iPaaS market in 2021

North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. It comprises the US and Canada and accounts for the largest share of the global edge computing market due to the early adoption of the by the US markets. North American enterprises are the early adopters of cutting-edge technologies, such as cloud, AI, ML, and big data analytics. The region has sustainable and well-established economies, which increasingly invest in R&D activities to develop new technologies. Along with large enterprises, the adoption of iPaaS by mid-sized and small enterprises has also contributed to the growth of the market in North America.

The presence of most key vendors of iPaaS solutions has contributed to the market growth in the region. Vendors such as Informatica, Boomi, Oracle, MuleSoft, Jitterbit, SnapLogic, IBM, Workato, and Microsoft, along with several startups in the region, offer iPaaS solutions to cater to customers' requirements. The high adoption of the mobile workforce and cloud technology is driving the North American market growth. North America is the most mature market in the cloud integration services market as most large enterprises are located in this region.

The US contributes the maximum share in the iPaaS market. There are various factors driving the adoption of iPaaS in this region such as diversification of services being delivered and shift of focus from SaaS to cloud services for infrastructure & platforms. Another factor is the increasing need to integrate data and processes between the public cloud and on-premises applications. The US government developed the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), which provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The market has been steadily showing positive trends in the region as several companies and industries are adopting cloud integration services and solutions at various levels as part of their business strategy to sustain in the market and increase their productivity.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Integration Platform as a Service Market

4.2 Market, by Service Type, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.3 Market, by Deployment Model, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Market, by Organization Size, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Market, by Vertical, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.6 Integration Platform as a Service Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Infrastructure

5.2.1.2 Exponentially Increasing Cloud Real-Time Monitoring Services

5.2.1.3 Need for Business Agility, Faster Deployment, and Scalability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Interoperability Issues

5.2.2.2 High Initial Investments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand Among Enterprises to Streamline Business Processes

5.2.3.2 Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Big Data Integration of Enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Intense Competition Among Major Vendors

5.2.4.2 Usage of Enterprise Service Bus (Esb) Technology as an Alternative

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Case Study 1: Berklee Brings Harmony to Connected Student Management

5.4.2 Case Study 2: Braskem Enhances Petrochemical Factory Efficiency

5.4.3 Case Study 3: Nsw Health Pathology Efficiently Integrates Healthcare Data to Deliver a Better Patient Experience

5.4.4 Case Study 4: Altus Financial Uses Enterprise Automation to Ensure Data Integrity

5.4.5 Case Study 5: Integrating Fun with Cruising

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Cloud Computing

5.9.2 Ai/Ml

5.9.3 Big Data

5.9.4 Iot

5.9.5 Blockchain

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.11 Regulations

5.11.1 North America

5.11.2 Europe

5.11.3 Asia-Pacific

5.11.4 Middle East and Africa

5.11.5 Latin America

6 Integration Platform as a Service Market, by Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Service Type: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Service Type: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Api Management

6.3 B2B Integration

6.4 Data Integration

6.5 Cloud Integration

6.6 Application Integration

6.7 Other Services (Edi Integration, Cloud Service Orchestration)

7 Integration Platform as a Service Market, by Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

8 Integration Platform as a Service Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Integration Platform as a Service Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Energy and Utilities

9.4 Government and Public Sector

9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.8 Telecommunications

9.9 Others

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share of Top Vendors

11.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

11.4 Key Market Developments

11.4.1 New Launches

11.4.2 Deals

11.4.3 Others

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Sme Evaluation Quadrant

11.6.1 Responsive Vendors

11.6.2 Progressive Vendors

11.6.3 Dynamic Vendors

11.6.4 Participants

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Informatica

12.3 Boomi

12.4 Sap

12.5 Oracle

12.6 Mulesoft

12.7 Jitterbit

12.8 Workato

12.9 Snaplogic

12.10 Software Ag

12.11 Ibm

12.12 Microsoft

12.13 Tibco

12.14 Celigo

12.15 Zapier

12.16 Syncari

12.17 Actian Corporation

12.18 Elastic.Io

12.19 Tray.Io

12.2 Talend

12.21 Flowgear

13 Adjacent/Related Markets

14 Appendix

