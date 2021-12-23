Global Nanofiltration Membranes Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Alfa Laval, Nitto Denko, Toray Industries, Koch Separation Solutions and Applied Membranes

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanofiltration Membranes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An increase in the disposable income of individuals and a high standard of living in developed and emerging countries is increasing the demand for food and beverages, thus driving the demand for nanofiltration membranes. Rapid industrialization and the enactment of favorable government policies to improve existing wastewater treatment plants with NF membrane technology are also boosting the market growth.



Key Highlights

With increasing production from power plants, the emission to water bodies is also required to be under control. In this case, the NF membrane system gets installed, and thus will propel market growth.

The WHO has established international guidelines for drinking water for all countries. These regulations by different governments on water sanitation are expected to drive the NF membranes market in the forecast period.

NF membranes have replaced reverse osmosis (RO) membranes in numerous applications owing to their features of lower energy consumption and higher flux rate.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the nanofiltration membranes market-

Opportunity in the dairy industry

Rapid Urbanization

Increased adoption of wastewater treatment and water purification

The rise in demand for concentration food and beverages

Stringent rules & regulations

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the nanofiltration membrane market?

What are the latest trends in the global nanofiltration membrane market?

Who are the key players in the global nanofiltration membrane industry?

Which segment accounted for the largest share in the nanofiltration membrane market?

What are the factors driving the growth of the nanofiltration membrane market?

This research report contains detailed segmentation by-

Type

Membrane type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentation

The pharmaceutical & biomedical segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 40% in revenue in the forecast period. Various pharmaceutical companies are also considering methods to reduce their waste discharge and have adopted NF membrane technology.

Inorganic membranes are more permeable, selective, as well as endure more extreme conditions than polymeric membranes. Therefore, to make inorganic completely competitive, their cost price should be bifurcated by improving processes, the introduction of speedy production methods, and probable amalgamation in hybrid polymeric structures.

Market segmentation by Type

Polymeric

Inorganic

Hybrid

Market segmentation by Membrane Type

Tubular Membrane

Flat Sheet Membrane

Spiral-Wound Membrane

Hollow-Fiber Membrane

Market segmentation by Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: The North American region is the largest market in NF membranes. This growth is attributed to rising investments in R&D for enhanced technologies and the increasing demand for wastewater treatment systems in the region.

Market segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key vendors in the nanofiltration membranes market are Alfa Laval, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Koch Separation Solutions, Applied Membranes.

In 2020, Koch Separation Solutions collaborated with Waste 3R Engineering & Solutions. The partnership aims to endorse the company's advanced separation technologies for industrial water and wastewater projects in Bangladesh and help attain reuse and recycling using the company's membrane products and system.

Key Vendors

Alfa Laval

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray Industries

Koch Separation Solutions

Applied Membranes

Other Prominent Vendors

Danaher

SUNUP

DuPont

Synder Filtration

NX Filtration

RisingSun Membrane Technology

SUEZ

Novasep

Inopor

GEA

SPX FLOW

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

MEMBRANIUM

AXEON Water Technologies

Hunan Keensen Technology

Osmotech Membranes

VONTRON Membrane Technology

SnowPure

Cerahelix

Pure Aqua

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkb8ri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.