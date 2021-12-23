New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Intolerance Products Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192754/?utm_source=GNW



The food intolerance products market is thriving in the light of medical advancements that have analyzed and provided solid understanding of different responses from immune system, enabling consumers to make conscious decisions in purchasing their food products.

Additionally, rising consumer inclination towards labelling and ingredient claims such as ‘lactose-free’ and ‘gluten-free’, is also driving the market for these food products.



Key Market Trends



Growing Prevalence of Celiac Disease Causing Gluten Intolerance



Gluten-free foods are increasing in demand globally, due to rising instances of gluten allergies and celiac disease, a disorder that causes inflammation in small intestines, and high intolerance of gluten. The global prevalence of celiac disease as reported in the clinical practice journal of the American Gastroenterological Association has been 1.4% with celiac prevalence values of 0.4% in South America, 0.5% in Africa and North America, 0.6% in Asia, and 0.8% in Europe and Oceania. The significant and notable developments in the ingredient formulations are also set to provide renewed momentum to gluten-free labeling claims. Moreover, additional health claims coupled with gluten-free products, such as cholesterol management and digestion control, has attracted greater consumer’s interest that eventually translates into higher sales.



North America Dominates the Market



According to the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food, around three million Americans have celiac disease, approximately 40 million have gluten-intolerance and sensitivity. Moreover, over 30 million Americans identify as being lactose intolerant. With growing food allergies and lactose intolerance among consumers, consumers are switching from normal food products to gluten-free and dairy-free food, and beverage products. Gluten-free and lactose-free food, including ready meals, are increasingly gaining traction, due to a significant number of individuals suffering from intolerances, which is leading to those individuals requiring foods that can suit their special dietary requirements.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly competitive, with a prominent presence of regional players, thus, making it highly fragmented. Some of the key players in the market include Conagra Brands Inc., Hain Celestial, General Mills Inc., and Danone SA, among others. The companies are adopting various strategies, such as product innovation, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions, in order to consolidate their market share.



