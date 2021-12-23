Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Relays Industry, 2025: Trends, Growth Drivers, Key Vendor Analysis, Segment Insights

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle relays market is poised to grow by $21.42 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period.

This report on the electric vehicle relays market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by solid-state relays to become low-cost in the long run and increase in electronics and safety requirements in electric vehicles. The study identifies the increasing adoption of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle relays market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Relay Terminal PCB Plug-in

By Geographical Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle relays market vendors that include:

DENSO Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Littelfuse Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Also, the electric vehicle relays market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

