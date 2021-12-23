New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192753/?utm_source=GNW





According to a study published in Advances in Urology 2018, Kidney stone disease is an increasing urological disorder of human health which is affecting about 15% of the world population and it affects all age groups but occurs more frequently in men than in women within the age of 20–49 years. Moreover, during a lifetime, approximately 7% of women and 13% of men will develop a kidney stone.

Therefore, with the increasing prevalence of diabetes and kidney stones, the number of cases of urinary tract infection (UTI) increases, which in turn, increases the demand for drugs, thus, driving the global urinary tract infection therapeutics market.

Additionally, the launch of more efficient combination drugs and increasing geriatric population are expected to boost the growth of the urinary tract infection therapeutics market.

However, according to the Center for Education & Research on Therapeutics, over 2 million cases of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are reported every year, leading to approximately 100,000 deaths.

According to the FDA, it is estimated that, in the United States, each year, over 350,000 ADRs occur in nursing homes alone.

With an increase in the number of cases of ADRs being reported, globally, there is an awareness among the population about the adoption of drugs, which is acting as a major restraint for the urinary tract infection therapeutics market.

Additionally, the lack of awareness about the prevalence of UTIs in the developing and underdeveloped countries is also restraining the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Complicated UTIs Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market



The prevalence of complicated UTI is expected to increase in the future, owing to the rise in drug-resistant bacteria and excessive use of antibiotics. A vast majority of physicians prescribe quinolones to treat complicated UTI cases. Cephalosporin is the second-most common drug prescribed for complicated UTI cases.



According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), kidney stones are a common disorder, with an annual incidence of eight cases per 1,000 adults. Moreover, around 13% of men and 7% of women develop a kidney stone in their lifetime and the overall incidence of urinary retention is 4.5 to 6.8 per 1,000 men, per year, in the United States. Overall, the prevalence of complicated UTI is set to increase during the forecast period, mainly owing to the increasing bacterial resistance in UTI cases and rise in recurrence rate for UTI.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



The region is experiencing a drastic increase in innovations related to diagnostic methodologies used for UTIs. In recent events, during a routine checkup for UTI, a woman was observed to be infected by E. coli that showed resistance to the last-resort antibiotic, Colistin. The discovery of Colistin-resistant bacteria was considered a major issue. In addition to that, the CDC, in collaboration with other organizations, developed guidelines for the prevention of catheter-associated UTIs and other types of healthcare-associated infections in the United States.



Furthermore, According to the Queensland Pediatric Factsheet 2019, estimates that approximately 1 in 10 girls and 1 in 50 boys will suffer from a urinary tract infection by seven years of age. Infections in children under one year are more common in boys but in older children infections are more common in girls. Thus, owing to the above factors the market is expected to show growth in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The urinary tract infection therapeutics market is fragmented competitive and consists of a number of major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Shionogi & Co., Ltd, Novartis AG, and Pfizer, and others.



