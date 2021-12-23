New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Cloud Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192752/?utm_source=GNW

In comparison, the traditional DCO market is shrinking, spending on colocation and hosting along with the increase in infrastructure utility services. This is expected to drive the shift toward cloud IaaS and hosting. Owing to its benefits, the hybrid cloud deployment is occupying a continuously increasing share in the cloud market.



Key Highlights

The hybrid cloud market has experienced significant overall growth in the past few years compared to that of the other cloud services, as it offers certain benefits that the organizations with a huge set of data and need of processing demand for.

Using a hybrid cloud allows companies to scale computing resources and also helps in eliminating the need to invest a massive capital for handling short-term spikes in demand, also in cases when the business needs to free up local resources for more sensitive data or applications.

When computing and processing demand fluctuates, hybrid cloud computing gives businesses the ability to scale their on-premises infrastructure up to the public cloud to handle any overflow without giving third-party datacenters access to the entirety of their data. These developments have been effective in addressing the concerns of the end-users, who were concerned about their data security and were earlier hesitant to switch to this solution.

Companies using cloud services are required to pay only for resources that they temporarily use instead of purchasing, programming, and maintaining additional resources and equipment that remains idle over long periods of time. This helps the companies in minimalizing costs that do not generate revenue.

Amid the pandemic, many countries across the globe mandated work from home based on public health safety concerns that drove the need for remote working infrastructure. Therefore, organizations operating at all levels, including government bodies, expected a wide range of potential impacts such as increased demand for virtual services coupled with rising citizen expectations around delivery of these services, the longer-term potential for reshaping the government workforce, and the need to provide adaptive and dynamic regulatory models.

Further, government organizations are shifting focus on the adoption of Hyperscale cloud that includes benefits such as data center modernization, unified operations, security and governance, and application innovation. Such needs can be fostered by a hybrid cloud. In addition, the cloud also enables the handling of cyclical demands or emergency needs without overprovisioning large amounts of hardware for government organizations.



Key Market Trends



Retail Sector to Hold Significant Market Share



Solutions offered in the hybrid cloud market include hybrid cloud management software solutions, hosting, and hybrid cloud security. These solutions enable retail service providers to gain insight into consumer behaviors, demands, and needs with advanced data analytics. The cloud-based tools enable retail enterprises to deliver a personalized and engaging user experience to the users.

Hybrid cloud solutions also assist retailers in the development of a cost-effective and secure infrastructure, which can scale and simultaneously offer innovative services to the consumers and deliver a competitive edge to the retailers. Many large and medium retailers are moving towards hybrid cloud computing solutions, as this model provides a protected firewall for private functions and enough integration for public ones.

According to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index report, enterprises workloads are quickly moving off traditional data center infrastructure, dropping from 41% to just 18% in two years’ time as cloud usage accelerates. The retail industry has the second largest penetration of hybrid cloud deployments at 21%, with 93% identifying hybrid cloud as the ideal model, outpacing the global average for other industries.

Companies, such as Alibaba Cloud, which is Alibaba’s cloud computing arm, launched Apsara Stack, the next generation hybrid cloud solutions, to meet the needs of the retail industry that have been looking to digitize their operations under the new retail concept that marks the integration of online and offline.

Apparel retail particularly, clothing e-commerce sites, can choose to switch to a hybrid cloud model for many operations to ensure seamless work operations in their businesses. Public cloud resources could be utilized for processing orders & managing the scalability features of the resources. Whereas the private cloud model could be used to work on the legal regulations, including crucial data such as payment information of customers that need strict governance.



North America Holds a Prominent Share in the Hybrid Cloud Market



North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the hybrid cloud market. Many companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and are stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is aiding them to improve their business and deliver services to the customers.

According to a report published by Stormforge in April 2021, 18% of respondents from North America state that their organization has a monthly cloud spend that ranges between USD 100,000 and USD 250,000. Further, 44% of respondents expect cloud spending to increase somewhat over the next 12 months, while another 32% of respondents indicate that they expect their organization’s cloud spending to increase a lot over the next 12 months.

Vendors are also encouraging the hybrid model in a number of ways. For instance, VMware Inc. and IBM announced new offerings to accelerate enterprise hybrid cloud adoption.

The offerings include new IBM Services offering to help migrate and extend mission-critical VMware workloads to the IBM Cloud and new integrations to help enterprises modernize applications with Kubernetes and containers.

Another company that embraced the hybrid cloud environment is HudsonAlpha, one of the leading players in genomic research. Many of the organization’s researchers have been given government grant money to test new treatment theories. Because of these grants, they can quickly test ideas in a public cloud without taking resources away from the more accepted research methodologies that rely on its private cloud.

North American companies are actively involved in making strategic mergers and acquisitions. For instance, American technology giant IBM acquired Sanovi Technologies to bolster its cloud offerings. Sanovi provides hybrid cloud recovery, cloud migration, and business continuity software for enterprise data centers and cloud infrastructure.



Competitive Landscape



The hybrid cloud market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on hybrid cloud technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. Some of the leading players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Inc., IBM, and Citrix Systems Inc.



October 2021 - Citrix Systems and Google Cloud announced a new collaboration which will include Citrix launching a new Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering on Google Cloud. The service leverages Citrix’s management plan and HDX protocol to enable the seamless delivery of virtualized applications and desktops on Google Cloud.

August 2021 - Tech Mahindra announced that it expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to strengthen hybrid cloud capabilities. The collaboration aims to leverage Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, a new hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solution to accelerate hybrid cloud transformation, consolidate virtualized workloads and build enterprise resilience.



