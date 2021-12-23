FinTech Industry Trends and Opportunities 2021-2026: Blockchain, Application Programming Interface (API), Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, and More

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FinTech Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19,and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FinTech (Financial Technology) is now a buzzword in the financial market. It refers to computer programs and other modern technologies used by businesses that provide automated and improved financial services. Over the years, the FinTech industry has evolved in significant ways leading the transformation of companies towards a customer-centric business. Thus, finding a place across a plethora of companies ranging from startups to tech companies to established firms all over the world. With either a collaborative or a challenging approach, financial services companies and tech companies have taken up each other's lanes and progressing with disruptive and innovative propositions in an ever-evolving business landscape.

Various crises have acted as the catalyst for the development of the FinTech market. Since the last global financial crisis, investments in FinTech have been growing. The expansion of the sector was largely a technological response to the shortcomings of the traditional financial services industry, which came under extreme pressure during and after the crisis. Similarly, COVID-19 has also severely impacted the Global economy and initiated the recession. This crisis has resulted in the accelerated development of the FinTech industry. In response to COVID, large financial institution are partnering with the emerging technology companies to access the new market. While FinTech are themselves seeking to team up with the large financial institutions to expand their market and services. In any way the FinTech market is developing.

In the recent years, many variations of FinTech have emerged that use cutting edge technologies tailored for specific functions or sectors such as InsurTech, RegTech, payment services etc. Now that FinTech industry is clearly more than a hype, the extent of execution achieved in organizations' strategy gathers importance. The technology aspect of the FinTech industry is growing rapidly. The FinTech are increasingly using technology such as Blockchain, Application Programming Interface (API), Robotic Process Automation, Data analytics etc. which are enabling greater agility, efficiency, and accuracy.

Key Market Trends

The APAC and Americas Command the Highest Market Share

The Total Global Investment in FinTech Rose for the First Half of 2021

Competitive Landscape

In the present scenario, large financial institutions with a long history in the financial market are seeking to team up with emerging technology to expand their market. Similarly, FinTech startups themselves are partnering with large and established financial institutions to enhance their growth and market. So, M&A deals are increasing in the FinTech market. The Major players of the market include; Ant Financials, Zhong An, Atom Bank, SoFi, PayPal, Coinbase, Robinhood, Adyen, etc.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Companies Active in the FinTech Market, by Region

4.1.2 Country Wise Business Trends in FinTech Market - Collaborative or Collision Type

4.1.3 Funding Statistics

4.1.4 Revenue Statistics

4.2 Insights on InsurTech and RegTech Segments Across the Globe

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 FinTech in Organizations' Strategy - Extent of Execution

4.3.2 Latest Technologies and Their Multiple Use Cases

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security and Data Privacy

4.4.2 New Systems Posing Threat to Legacy Systems

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Sandbox

4.6.1 Regulatory Landscape across the Globe

4.6.2 Business Models with Potential Regulatory Roadblocks

4.6.3 Scope for Development in lieu of Evolving Business Landscape

4.7 FinTech for MSMEs

4.7.1 Region Wise Market Potential of MSMEs

4.7.2 FinTech Role in Accelerating the Development of MSMEs

4.7.3 Role of Open Banking to Support Financing for MSMEs

4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service Propositions

5.1.1 Money Transfer and Payments

5.1.2 Savings and Investments

5.1.3 Digital Lending & Lending Marketplaces

5.1.4 Online Insurance & Insurance Marketplaces (Insights into Life & Non Life Segments Covered)

5.1.5 Others (e-Commerce Purchase Financing, etc.)

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.2 North America

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.5 MENA



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Ant Financials

6.2.2 Zhong An International

6.2.3 Atom Bank

6.2.4 PayPal

6.2.5 SoFi

6.2.6 CoinBase

6.2.7 Robinhood

6.2.8 Adyen

6.2.9 N 26

6.2.10 Ally Financials

6.2.11 Oscar Health

6.2.12 Klarna

6.2.13 Avant



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

