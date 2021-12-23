Global Toys & Games Markets, 2025 | Regional Insights on Products and Distribution Channels, with Profiles of Key Players Atlas Games, Hasbro, LEGO System, Mattel, TOMY Co, and VTech Amongst Others

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toys and Games Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global toys and games market is poised to grow by $50.73 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population and increasing children's TV and Internet viewership. The study identifies the rise in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the toys and games market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Product Activity and ride-on toys Infant and pre-school toys Games and puzzles Plush toys Others

By Distribution Channel Offline distribution channel Online distribution channel

By Geographical Landscape North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toys and games market vendors that include:

Atlas Games

Clementoni S.p.A.

Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

The Goliath Games LLC

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Also, the toys and games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



