Global POE Water Treatment Systems Market Outlook, 2028 - A $12.42 Billion Opportunity Assessment with Regional Insights for Technologies and Applications

The global point of entry water treatment systems market is expected to reach USD 12.42 billion by 2028, according to the report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing water pollution and growing urban population leading to the increased demand for clean water are factors augmenting the demand for point of entry water treatment systems.



The increasing level of contaminants in water sources is anticipated to drive the demand for point of entry water treatment systems to ensure a safe water supply. Furthermore, shifting focus from conventional water purifiers toward technologically advanced water purifiers on account of rising contamination levels in water sources is expected to complement the market growth.



The exponential growth in the global population over the past five decades has exerted considerable pressure on the natural resources available on the planet, especially air and water. Rapid industrialization and increasing agricultural activities on account of population growth are anticipated to augment the demand for water treatment systems.



Governments across the country have introduced strict guidelines in order to restrict contamination in drinking water. Increasing awareness regarding public health is projected to complement the adoption of point of entry (POE) water treatment systems. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.



Market Highlights

By technology, distillation systems are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028, in terms of revenue, on account of their inexpensiveness and efficiency in water softening for small purposes, such as laundries, aquariums, and car washing

The non-residential application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70% in 2020 owing to the increasing demand from the food and beverage, healthcare and hospitality, and other manufacturing sectors

The residential application segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period on account of a rise in housing completions and redevelopment projects in the construction industry

The U.K. accounted for a revenue share of over 19% in the European market in 2020 owing to the National Infrastructure Strategy expected to spur up construction projects in the country, along with growing immigration in the country

Companies such as DuPont have been focusing on acquisitions, utilizing their cashflows with the acquisitions of inge GmbH, Desalitech, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited in January 2020, in a move to benefit the purification business of the company

