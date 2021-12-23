Blockchain Technology Industry Report 2021-2025 - Global Market to Witness a 32.39% CAGR; Regional Revenue Projections for BFSI, Government, Healthcare, and Other End-users

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain Technology Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain technology market is poised to grow by USD 6.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 32.39% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increase in FinTech spending and the disintermediation of banking services. The study identifies easier access to technology as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market growth during the next few years.

The market is segmented as below:

By End-user BFSI Government Healthcare Others

By Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology market vendors that include:

Accenture PLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Also, the blockchain technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

