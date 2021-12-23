New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Eubiotics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192770/?utm_source=GNW

These situations led to the economic loss to the various eubiotics manufacturing companies.



The rising demand for animal production owing to the increasing population and the improving standard of livings coupled with the growing health concerns over the usage of anti-biotics are the factors driving the demand for eubiotics in the region. By type, Probiotics was the largest segment , accounting for the majority of the share in 2020. Due to the increased environmental concern by animal farmers couples with the strict regulations by European Union, the market for probiotics is projected to grow in the coming years. In terms of geography, South Africa was the largest market in the region, having the majority market share of the total market in 2020. An increase in production and demand for livestock products, a rise in the population and consumption levels, and urbanization are the factors behind the rising demand for eubiotics in South Africa.?



Key Market Trends



Increasing Industrialization of Livestock



Although the livestock industry in the African countries is far behind compared to that in the developed nations such as the United States in terms of industrialization, the rate of adaptation of commercial livestock production systems in these countries has been remarkable in recent years. For instance, according to the report ‘Africa Sustainable Livestock 2050’ published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2018, the organized poultry sector in Nigeria produces 21% of the total chicken output in the country. Similarly, in Zimbabwe, large scape producers provided 2,600-3,000 metric ton of chicken per month to the organized market. Thus, the significant contribution of the organized sector in the livestock production in these countries implies the rising industrialization of the livestock industry in the region. Eubiotics play an important role by escalating the growth of animals using many additives. Usage of various eubiotics, like probiotics, has played a decisive role in the development of intensive and industrialized livestock production during the recent decade. Eubiotics have gained popularity as cost-effective solution for better and timely growth of animals and livestock. Lower production cost in the case of animal rearing leads to lower market prices and a more plentiful supply of food commodities. The use of eubiotics gives the ability to control and manipulate production to the level of human food demand. Thus, the rising industrialization in the livestock production in the region is anticipated to drive the eubiotics market during the forecast period.



Rise in Demand for Animal Based Protein



As per the world bank data, the population of Sub-Saharan Africa increased to 1.136 billion in 2020, from 1.023 in 2016. The demand for meat and other animal proteins is rising in the region with the increasing population. Furthermore, the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita was recorded at USD 1,561.9 in 2019, which was USD 1,491.1 in 2017. Thus, the living standards are also rising in the region with the increasing income. The higher living standards have resulted in the higher demand for high protein foods of animal origin such as meat, milk, and eggs. For instance, as per the report published by the Malabo Montpellier Panel in July 2020, the average African as of 2013 consumed about 19 kilograms of meat and 44 kilograms of milk per year. However, these consumption quantities are expected to rise to 26 kilograms and 64 kilograms respectively, in 2050. Therefore, the livestock industry in the region is under pressure to increase productivity in order to meet the rising demand for animal products among consumers. Eubiotics, such as organic acids, phytogenics (natural plant extracts), probiotics, and prebiotics, give the ability to control and manipulate animal production to the level of increasing demand. Thus, the increasing demand for animal protein sources, such as meat, milk, and eggs, is putting the onus on the livestock industry to increase the productions to match the consumer demand. Therefore, the rising demand for the animal protein sources in the region resulted by the increasing populations and rising living standards is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The African Eubiotics Market is fragmented with the major players occupying 26.6% of the market studied, and other accounting for 73.4%. The top players in the market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Royal DSM, and Chr.Hansen A/S.



