Global Microdisplay Market Research Report 2021-2030 - Includes Product & Service Offerings and Key Financials of Major Players eMagin Corp, Himax Technologies, Jasper Display Corp, and More

The global microdisplay market is expected to reach $5,535.6 million by 2030, increasing from $1,145.6 million in 2020 at a 17.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This will primarily be a result of the growing usage of near-to-eye (NTE) devices, such as head-mounted displays (HMD) and electronic viewfinders (EVF), and rising demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with heads-up displays (HUD).



Due to the burgeoning number of road accidents, which already kill more than 1.3 million people every year, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), ADAS has been made mandatory by several countries. For instance, under the Tech-Celerate Now program, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) of the U.S. is integrating ADAS in class 7 and 8 commercial vehicles, which has been driving the demand for HUDs and, in turn, for microdisplays.



Liquid crystal display (LCD) microdisplays witness the highest sales as they are small and cost-effective and consume less electricity. LCD microdisplays are prominently featured in HMDs, HUDs, thermal imaging glasses, EVFs, and wearables.



Microdisplay market players have made the most sales to projector manufacturers because of the rising demand for data projectors in the corporate (business) and education sectors.



Microdisplay integration will likely rise the most rapidly in the automotive sector in the years to come with the mandatory installation of ADAS, in an effort to aid drivers and make roads safer.



The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the sale of such components by putting a temporary stop to their production and trade and reducing the demand for the end products, such as projectors, HMDs, EVFs, and HUDs.



On the regional level, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to witness the quickest advance in the microdisplay market in the near future, thereby continuing its historical dominance. The region is home to the largest automotive and consumer electronics industries in the world, which leads to a high sale of HUDs and HMDs. Thus, with the sale of automobiles with HUD-integrated ADAS, video game consoles that come with HMDs, and wearable medical devices rising, the market is booming here.



Due to the presence of large companies, such as eMagin Corporation, Jasper Display Corp., Himax Technologies Inc., Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Microtips Technology Inc., Kopin Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Universal Display Corporation, the microdisplay market is highly competitive. To stay on top, these firms are launching new variants of these components.



