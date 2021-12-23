SPEA: SNC-Lavalin drops a lump of coal on Candu Energy employees just before the holidays!

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) was shocked to receive a December 21st letter from Candu Energy Inc., notifying the union that it was no longer allowed to communicate with its members via the company email system. "This heavy handed action by SNC-Lavalin is the equivalent of delivering a lump of coal to employees just before the holidays," said Mark Chudak, President of SPEA. Since the advent of electronic communications such as email, SPEA has freely communicated with its members who work for Candu Energy (a wholly owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin) on their corporate communications system.



"SNC-Lavalin is taking unprecedented action in the midst of labour negotiations," remarked Michelle Duncan, Staff Representative for SPEA. "They said they wanted amicable negotiations, but this turned out to be more of a false face that belied their real intentions. Even during the 2012 strike, the company did not restrict SPEA's ability to communicate with its members."

SPEA is currently in negotiations with SNC-Lavalin/Candu Energy. The contracts are set to expire on December 31st. The company is embarking on a nuclear renaissance, powered by efforts to decarbonize the economy with clean energy derived from nuclear power. SNC-Lavalin was recently awarded a contract to support the continued refurbishment of nuclear reactors at Bruce Power, extending their operating lives.

The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates is an independent union representing engineers, scientists, technical and administrative staff, who work for Candu Energy Inc. - Nuclear division of SNC-Lavalin (formerly Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) Candu division) in Mississauga, Ontario and abroad (excluding AECL Chalk River Laboratories). Formed in 1974, SPEA is one of the oldest professional unions in Canada.



For more information contact:



Michelle Duncan, Staff Representative

Tel: 416-427-3525

Email: michelle.duncan@spea.ca