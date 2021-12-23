The Global Transformers Market is expected to grow by $ 2.96 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transformers Market for Renewable Energy 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678736/?utm_source=GNW

42% during the forecast period. The report on the transformers market for renewable energy provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of renewable power generation capacity and shift in focus of government bodies toward renewable energy. In addition, the expansion of renewable power generation capacity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The transformers market for renewable energy analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The transformers market for renewable energy is segmented as below:

By Application

• Solar PV

• Wind farm



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the modernization of existing transformersas one of the prime reasons driving the transformers market growth for renewable energy during the next few years.



The transformers market for renewable energy covers the following areas:

• Transformers market sizing

• Transformers market forecast

• Transformers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transformers market vendors for renewable energy that include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., DAIHEN Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and STC Inc. Also, the transformers market for renewable energy analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

