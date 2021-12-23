In Situ Hybridization Market Global Market Outlook to 2028: A USD 2.6 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In Situ Hybridization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (FISH, CISH), Probe Type (DNA, RNA), Product, Application, End-user (CROs), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in situ hybridization market size is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing popularity of in-vitro diagnostics over conventional disease diagnostic methods has majorly driven the ISH market over the past years.



The market is gaining momentum in breast cancer with the FISH test. For instance, Roche offers a comprehensive ISH workflow solution with automated assay and digital pathology for breast cancer. Thus, increasing the scope of application is expected to drive the market to a major extend. In addition, technological advancements in instruments have fueled the market growth.



The COVID-19 is found to have a mixed impact on the market space. Social distancing mandates and lockdown policies have negatively affected the market to a considerable extent. However, the pandemic has opened new opportunities for operating entities by allowing them to deploy ISH methods in the R&D of COVID-19 related programs.



The leading institutions and market competitors are now focusing on designing fluorescence in situ hybridization probes to visualize COVID-19 RNA in the infected cells. FISH has proven to offer relevant information on the virus at a cost-effective method.



Market Report Highlights

The FISH segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 owing to the technological advancements with respect to automation for 3D evaluation of the chromosomes

The DNA probes segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to increasing DNA-based studies for better disease understanding

The RNA probes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing investment flow for RNA-based diagnostics

The instruments segment dominated the market due to their high cost as well as usage rate

The services segment is expected to witness a substantial CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing research and development process

The cytogenetics segment showcased a notable CAGR during the forecast period due to the wide acceptance of molecular genetics to study disease at the chromosomal level

The hospitals and diagnostics laboratories segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic techniques

North America has emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2020 attributed to the confluence of several factors including high prevalence of cancer, presence of key players, and well-established healthcare infrastructure

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period anticipated to the region that China and India are contributing majorly to the regional ISH's growth in the region through their constantly expanding healthcare sector

Key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions to maintain their presence in the market

