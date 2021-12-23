Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2022

Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of unitholders according to the following schedule in 2022:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2021                    15 February 2022
Audited annual report for 2021                                                      18 March 2022
Audited annual report for 2021 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS     28 April 2022
Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022                        9 May 2022
Annual General Meeting of Unitholders                                        7 June 2022
Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022                        8 August 2022
Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022                        7 November 2022
Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022                    15 February 2023


