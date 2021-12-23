Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2022

English Estonian

Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of unitholders according to the following schedule in 2022:



Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2021 15 February 2022 Audited annual report for 2021 18 March 2022 Audited annual report for 2021 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS 28 April 2022 Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022 9 May 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders 7 June 2022 Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022 8 August 2022 Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022 7 November 2022 Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022 15 February 2023





Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

