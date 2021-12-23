Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Set to Reach USD 66.4 billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Services, Datasets), End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers), Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global real world evidence solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The key factors driving the real world evidence solutions (RWE) market growth include the favorable government regulations and shift from volume to value-based care. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is anticipated to positively influence market growth.



During the pandemic, companies in the market diverted their focus towards providing solutions for curbing the spread of COVID-19. For instance, IBM collaborated with Salesforce for building digital health passes, which incorporated data, such as vaccine status, temperature checks, and COVID-19 test results for helping organizations to reopen safely. It also partnered with ServiceNow on Watson AIOps for supporting it to continue its leadership in transformative Artificial Intelligence (AI) by helping clients automate IT operations and reduce risks.



Market players are investing in many strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and product launches, among others to maintain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Report Highlights

Favorable government initiatives and shift from volume to value-based care is expected to boost the market growth

The services segment led the market in 2020 owing to the increased demand

The drug development & approvals segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high adoption of RWE solutions in pharmaceutical companies for this application

The healthcare payers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the rising awareness regarding drug and medical device safety

North America led the global market in 2020 owing to the presence of major players in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028

This growth can be credited to the presence of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Real world evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Favorable government regulations

3.3.1.2 Shift from volume-to-value based care

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack of Standards

3.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.4 Market Challenges Analysis

3.4 Real world evidence (RWE) Solutions: Market Analysis Tools

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Pricing Model Analysis



Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on Real world evidence (RWE) Solutions Market



Chapter 5 Real world evidence (RWE) Solutions Market: Component Estimates and Forecasts to 2028



Chapter 6 Real world evidence (RWE) Solutions Market: Application Estimates and Forecasts to 2028



Chapter 7 Real world evidence (RWE) Solutions Market: End-Use Estimates and Forecasts to 2028



Chapter 8 Real world evidence (RWE) Solutions Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Component, Application, End-User



Chapter 9 Real world evidence (RWE) Solutions Market: Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

IQVIA

IBM

PPD Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Icon Plc

Oracle

Syneos Health

Cegedim Health Data

Medpace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzppps

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.