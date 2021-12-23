New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Energy Drink Market, By Product Type, By Target Customers, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192582/?utm_source=GNW



The United States energy drink market was valued at USD14.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach a value of USD21.01 billion by 2026F. The growth of the United States energy drinks market in the forecast period is due to factors like rapidly increasing demand for energy drinks from the younger population of the country. The rapidly growing population of the United States is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the United States energy drink market in the next five years. Energy drinks that are flavored and filled with multivitamins are gaining popularity among the teenagers and young adult population of the country and thus support the growth of the United States energy drink market in the future five years. Added advantages of high levels of stimulants, caffeine, sugar content, added flavors, and vitamin supplements are also influencing consumers’ choices to purchase energy drinks over other drinks. Hectic life schedules, overworking hours, and urge to maintain social life further influence the consumers to opt for energy drinks, thereby substantiating the growth of the United States energy drink market in the forecast years until 2026.

Beverages that contain a higher level of stimulants, caffeine, sugar, supplements such as vitamins, etc., are called energy drinks. Experts claim that drinking energy drinks in appropriate amounts may enhance mental alertness and physical performance by stimulating consumers’ mental and physical stimulants. Increasing demands for energy drinks in sports events are also anticipated to aid the growth of the United States energy drink market in the forecast period.

The United States energy drink market segmentation is based on product type, target customer, distribution channel, and region.Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into organic and non-organic product types.



Non-organic energy drinks are expected to dominate the market segment and register the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the ground of increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks and caffeinated drinks.Also, non-organic energy drinks are cheaper and opted by young adults to compensate for the fizzy drinks, thereby supporting the growth of the sub-segment.



Organic energy drinks are anticipated to register faster growth in the upcoming five years on account of surging demand from health-conscious consumers.

The major players operating in the energy drink market are Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull North America, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc. (Gatorade), Nestlé USA, Inc. (Milo), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Venom, Xyience Energy), The Coca Cola Company (Powerade), AriZona Beverages USA, LLC (Rx Energy), Campbell Soup Company (V8 Energy), National Beverage Corp. (Rip It), and Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VPX Bang). These major companies are constantly focused on developing advanced packaging and launching new low-sugar fruit-based energy drinks to remain competitive in the United States energy drink market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the United States energy drink market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States energy drink market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the United States energy drink market based on the product type, target customer, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States energy drink market.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States energy drink market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the United States energy drink market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States energy drink market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States energy drink market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the United States.

The analyst calculated the market size of the United States energy drink market using a top-down approach in the overall market, bottom-up approach in the regional market, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and other segments for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Energy drink manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to energy drink

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States energy drink market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• United States Energy Drink Market, By Product Type:

o Non-Organic

o Organic

• United States Energy Drink Market, By Target Customer:

o Adults

o Teenagers

o Geriatric Population

• United States Energy Drink Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Store-Based

o Non-Store Based

• United States Energy Drink Market, By Region:

o South

o West

o Mid-West

o North-East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States energy drink market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________