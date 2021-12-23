Battle for Life's "New Axie Infinity" launches NFT presales and targets the play-to-earn sector

São Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) With the arrival of Battle for Life in the crypto market which was developed using blockchain technology, the play-to-earn game sector gains a significant boost. Battle for Life is going to be the "new Axie Infinity", also goes on sale this Thursday (23) with the pre-sale of NFTs, which users can use within the game.

Battle for Life Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) can be pre-ordered via the game's official website, https://battleforlife.online/, or through the decentralized PancakeSwap exchange, where any user can purchase their avatar in the form of NFT.



This pre-order phase will initially offer 7,000 Battle for Life NFTs. Users will be able to access the game with the tokens once it´s released on the market.

Battle for Life was created with the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and has the potential to become the "new Axie Infinity", sparking the next crazy rush in the play-to-earn game market. With cryptocurrency as rewards for all users, the platform hopes to attract thousands of players to a fantastic story that combines sci-fi and avatars in a way never seen before in the gaming world.

According to Rayan Cruz, project's Marketing Director, launch of Battle for Life token marks the beginning of the project roadmap, to create an innovative play-to-earn platform using blockchain technology.

"Battle for Life is being developed to become Axie Infinity´s sucessor in 2022. The game has avatars that have been transformed into NFTs called Terrestrials, also with rewards in cryptocurrency, and an appealing play-to-earn structurer. Players will have access to daily tasks and battles that can generate revenue with these tokens, which are available for purchase on PancakeSwap."

A new blockchain game that allows you to earn money by playing it

Users will be able to face each other in battles after the official launch of Battle for Life, with the game avatars that PancakeSwap will sell during this pre-sale phase, in addition to completing daily tasks with the right to cryptocurrency.

Terrestrials are available for purchase as Battle for Life NFTs; avatars created with special abilities that represent hybrid bodies, animal traits, and sci-fi technology.



In addition to this composition, the body of terrestrials contains gold, graphene and bronze components, which can represent special abilities for each character created specifically for the game.

Terrestrials, who were created in a laboratory to face a threat which nearly annihilated life on Earth in the context of Battle for Life, will face their enemies in epic battles known as technodes.

Battle for Life NFTs will be available during the presale phase through PancakeSwap until December 26, 2021, or as long as the initial stockpile of 7,000 NFTs lasts, whichever happens first.

Battle for Life

A play-to-earn game, built with blockchain technology on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, that rewards players in cryptocurrency. The game shows the Earth in the distant future, under attack by graphene-powered robots, and is based on a battle between terrestrials and technodes. It uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs). https://www.battleforlife.online



