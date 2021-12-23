New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192581/?utm_source=GNW



United States blood glucose monitoring devices market was valued at USD3088.16 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period, to reach USD4689.97 million by 2026F. This steady growth of the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market can be attributed to rapidly increasing instances of diabetes. The surging demand for medical monitoring devices to keep a regular check over faltering glucose levels in the blood is further driving the growth of the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market in the upcoming five years. Also, increasing investment in the healthcare sector is supporting the growth of the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market in the next five years. The rapidly increasing geriatric population is further aiding the growth of the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market in the future five years. The geriatric population is more prone to diabetic conditions, and their concerns toward monitoring the fluctuating blood glucose levels are also supporting the growth of the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market in the future. Growing health concerned population that are inclined toward monitoring their daily glucose consumption are also aiding the growth of the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market in the forecast years, until 2026.

The United States blood glucose monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, company, and regional distribution.Based on product, the market is further bifurcated into self-blood glucose monitoring devices and continuous blood glucose monitoring devices.



Self-blood glucose monitoring devices are anticipated to register the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on account of increasing demand for the monitoring devices.Further segmentation is done into test strips, lancets, and glucometers.



Demand for glucometers is expected to be the highest due to the increasing number of diabetic patients in the country.Regular monitoring and consistent record-keeping of the daily tests are maintained by the glucometers and smartphone-based functions of these glucometers, which is also expected to support the growth of the sub-segment along with the growth of the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market in the future five years.



Continuous glucose monitoring devices are further segmented into sensors, transmitters & receivers, and integrated insulin pumps. Increasing severity of the diabetic conditions and their impact on the patient’s health where the patient suffers from cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market in the forecast period.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic USA Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Insulet Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, etc., are among the major market players in the United States blood glucose monitoring devices market.



