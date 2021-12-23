Milestone Scientific Names Andau Medical as an Additional Distributor for the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® in North America

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Andau Medical to distribute the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® in the United States and Canada.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are pleased to announce the addition of Andau Medical to our growing roster of distributors for the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System in the United States and Canada. We initially began our collaboration with Andau around our CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument in Canada. In addition to medical devices, they have a strong track record introducing dental instruments to the market, which we believe will help further fuel the strong momentum we’re experiencing within our dental division.”

Sandi Wright, Founder and CEO of Andau Medical, commented, “We are excited to expand our existing partnership with Milestone Scientific by introducing the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System through our broad network of dentists and hygienists across North America. The STA offers significant benefits to both patients and clinicians through painless injections, shorter wait times for anesthesia, fewer complications, and reduced patient cancellations. This enables dentists to grow their businesses while improving the patient experience.”

About Andau Medical

Andau Medical is a Medical Device and Dental Device company focused on providing U.S. and Canadian markets with quality technologies that improve patient outcomes and enhance the clinical experience in delivering exceptional patient care. Andau has expertise in sales, marketing, regulatory and distribution, thereby enabling quick market uptake of both existing and new technologies.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

