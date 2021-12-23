India Global Capability Centres (GCCs) Research Study 2021: Transforming into R&D Powerhouses - Transformative Mega Trends Fueling Growth

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of GCCs in India: Transforming into R&D Powerhouses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines this ongoing transition of the GCC in India from a low-cost centre to a talent powerhouse, with many capability centres in the country today holding ownership over entire business units and product lines.

The study provides insights into the future potential and positioning of the Indian GCC. It also traces the progress and expansion of software companies in India and the shift in roles and responsibilities that have characterized their evolution over time.

A number of software companies established their fulfilment centres in India in the early 2000s in search of low-cost, high-productivity hubs. The early success of jobs outsourced to India and a rapidly evolving education infrastructure led to further investments in Indian global capability centres (GCCs).

As companies ramped up their investments in Indian GCCs, they began to take on more strategic roles, with headquarters transferring decision-making roles to Indian managerial staff.

The study brings detailed insight into the talent management strategies of global companies in India and the best practices that have allowed them to cement their roles as innovation centres at par with their international counterparts.

This research study highlights the following points:

Past, present, and future of GCCs in India

Barriers to success and next steps

Journeys of multi-national companies (MNCs) in India

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Methodology Explained

3.0 Past, Present, and Future of Indian Capability Centers

3.1 Cost-efficient Talent Powerhouse for MNCs

3.2 Global Client Base

3.3 Conducive Ecosystem for Global Growth

3.4 Indian GCCs-Enabling MNCs to resolve Challenges

3.5 Indian GCCs-Moving up the Ladder to Lead Global R&D Efforts

3.6 Indian GCCs-Becoming More Autonomous and Powerful

3.7 Long-term Value-addition Preferred over Profits

4.0 Barriers to Success and Next Steps

4.1 Improvements Needed in Employee Benefits to Improve Retention

4.2 Indian GCC Leaders-Challenges to Effective Leadership Roles

4.3 Cultural and Structural Changes Needed

4.4 Empowering GCCs

4.5 India's Cost and Talent Advantage

4.6 India's Small Cities-Vast Pool of Untapped Talent

5.0 Companies to Action

5.1 Adobe Research - R&D Profile

5.2 Adobe India-Ownership and Control over Commercial Products

5.3 Adobe Partnering With Academia and Public Sector

5.4 Adobe - Flexible Work Culture

5.5 Adobe - An Equal Opportunity Employer

5.6 Samsung-R&D Profile

5.7 Samsung India-Institutionalizing Patent Culture

5.8 Samsung's Ties with Academic Institutes

5.9 Samsung India-Working with the State Government

5.10 Samsung India-Source of a Number of Globally Commercialized Innovations

5.11 SRI-B - Largest Software R&D Center outside Korea

5.12 Hiring Process at Samsung

5.13 Microsoft - R&D Profile

5.14 Microsoft Research - A Facilitator of Innovation

5.15 Microsoft Research India - Using Tech for Welfare

5.16 MSR-Incubating World-class Talent through Collaborations

6.0 Growth Opportunities

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Talent beyond Metro Cities

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Roles of Business Operations

6.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships

7.0 Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Samsung

SRI-B

Microsoft

MSR

